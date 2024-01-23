Updated Lab Books Help High School and College Students Learn Advanced Physics Concepts Using Data-Collection Technology

Hands-on investigations featured in two lab books from Vernier Science Education now utilize the Go Direct® family of sensors

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently updated two of its lab books, Advanced Physics with Vernier — Mechanics and Advanced Physics with Vernier — Beyond Mechanics, with investigations that utilize its award-winning Go Direct® sensors. Educators can now use the books, which collectively feature more than 40 hands-on investigations, to help high-school and college-level students learn a wide range of in-depth physics concepts using wireless data-collection technology.

"With the updates to these lab books, teachers can now use many of the Go Direct sensors they already have in their classrooms to teach students more complex physics topics," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "The hands-on investigations featured in the books are perfect for college physics, AP* Physics, or IB† Physics-level classrooms and include many extensions to challenge even the most talented students."

Advanced Physics with Vernier — Mechanics is the first book in the two-volume set. It features 19 investigations covering a wide range of mechanics-related topics, including Newton's laws of motion, energy storage and transfer, centripetal acceleration, rotational dynamics, simple harmonic motion, and more. Sensors utilized in these investigations include the Go Direct Force and Acceleration Sensor, Go Direct Sensor Cart, Go Direct Centripetal Force Apparatus, Go Direct Motion Detector, and more.

As the second lab book in the series, Advanced Physics with Vernier — Beyond Mechanics features 22 investigations covering topics such as the behavior of a gas, electrostatics, Faraday's law, Planck's constant, and more. Sensors utilized in these investigations include the Go Direct Gas Pressure Sensor, Go Direct Temperature Probe, Go Direct Static Charge Sensor, Go Direct Voltage Probe, and Go Direct Emissions Spectrometer, among others.

All of the investigations are designed for an interactive teaching style with planned moments for instructor- and student-led discussion. Instructor information sections come with the books and include discussion prompts to help successfully guide students through an activity as well as detailed instructions for collecting data, extension activities, and more.

The lab books additionally provide educators with electronic access to the most current, editable versions of the investigations that they can tailor to match their teaching preferences.

To learn more about Advanced Physics with Vernier — Mechanics, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/advanced-physics-with-vernier-mechanics .

To learn more about Advanced Physics with Vernier — Beyond Mechanics, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/advanced-physics-with-vernier-beyond-mechanics/ .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

*AP and Advanced Placement Program are registered trademarks of the College Entrance Examination Board, which was not involved in the production of and does not endorse this product.

†The IB Diploma Program is an official program of the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) which authorizes schools to offer it. The material available here has been developed independently of the IBO and is not endorsed by it.

