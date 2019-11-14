Updated Netwrix Auditor Extends Access Security and Governance to Office 365

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor of information security and governance software, today announced the release of Netwrix Auditor 9.9, which enables organizations to strengthen control over access to minimize the risk of data leaks while enforcing a model of least-privilege, enterprise-wide. The new release also features extended data access security for users of Office 365, VMware and Active Directory.

"The key to data security is to establish effective access control across the entire IT environment, especially if data is also stored in the cloud. Organizations often struggle with this challenge because of the diversity of IT systems, data assets and high numbers of users. Our new release adds capabilities that enable customers to tell which data stored in Office 365 is at risk and whether any users have been granted unnecessary privileges, so organizations can address issues before they result in data leaks, compliance failures or business disruptions," said Steve Dickson, CEO of Netwrix.

New features available in Netwrix Auditor 9.9 enable organizations to:

Secure data stored in Office 365

Netwrix Auditor for Office 365 streamlines privilege attestations by delivering clear insight into user permissions to data stored in SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, as well as delegate access in Exchange Online. By regularly identifying and removing excessive permissions, organizations can mitigate the risk of privilege abuse, data leaks, compliance findings and business disruptions.

Detect unauthorized attempts to log on to VMware

Netwrix Auditor for VMware now empowers IT specialists to detect failed logons to ESXi hosts and vCenter in time to thwart attacks. It also helps them enforce access control by verifying that each successful logon was fully authorized, as required by many compliance regulations.

Protect cloud applications against unauthorized access attempts

Netwrix Auditor for Active Directory now reports on Active Directory Federation Services logon attempts and provides actionable intelligence for incident investigation. This enables organizations to reduce the risk of attackers taking control of their business-critical cloud applications and prove compliance with less effort.

Netwrix Auditor is a visibility platform for user behavior analysis and risk mitigation that enables control over changes, configurations and access in hybrid IT environments to protect data regardless of its location. The platform provides security intelligence to identify security holes, detect anomalies in user behavior and investigate threat patterns in time to prevent real damage.

Netwrix Auditor 9.9 is now globally available. To learn more, please visit https://www.netwrix.com/auditor9.9.html

About Netwrix

Netwrix is a software company that enables information security and governance professionals to reclaim control over sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. Over 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

