Updated Overall Survival Data and Biomarker Results from Sintilimab ORIENT-11 Study in First-Line Nonsquamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced new and updated data from the ORIENT-11 study demonstrating a sustained survival benefit of sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, biomarker results from the trial provide important insights for patients with high major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class-II expression. These findings were published today in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1556086421023303)

In August 2020, interim analysis data from ORIENT-11 were released in an oral presentation at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) 2020 Virtual Presidential Symposium. These interim data were simultaneously published online by the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

ORIENT-11 is a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy compared to placebo in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC without sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements. The Journal of Thoracic Oncology manuscript discloses, as of January 15, 2021, with a median follow-up of 22.9 months, the median overall survival (OS) of patients receiving the sintilimab combination was not yet reached. The sintilimab combination demonstrated a sustainable OS benefit (HR=0.60, 95% CI: 0.45-0.79; p=0.0003), and the median OS for those receiving the placebo combination was 16.8 months.

Whole transcriptome sequencing of baseline tumor samples was performed to probe the predictive and correlative biomarkers, showing that high or medium immune cell infiltration was strongly associated with improved progression-free survival (PFS) in the sintilimab combination group. In particular, high MHC class-II presentation pathway expression was significantly correlated with prolonged PFS (HR=0.32, 95% CI: 0.19-0.54; p<0.0001) and OS (HR=0.36, 95% CI: 0.20-0.64; p=0.0005) in the sintilimab combination group.

Professor Li ZHANG, Head of Department of Internal Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, the primary investigator of ORIENT-11 and the corresponding author of the manuscript, stated, "Sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy demonstrated a sustainable survival benefit after long-term follow-up in the ORIENT-11 study. These data showed that this sintilimab combination should be further evaluated as front-line therapy for patients with previously untreated, locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer without EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations."

Dr. Wei Xu, Vice President of Translational Medicine of Innovent and co- corresponding author of the manuscript, stated, "Immunotherapy based on PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies has revolutionized clinical practice of treating non-small cell lung cancer. However, the precise patient population who will benefit from immunotherapy-chemotherapy combination treatment is still unclear. We explored the gene expression profile in the tumor microenvironment and found that the infiltration of antigen-presenting cells and high expression of the MHC-II antigen presentation pathway correlated with improved outcomes in patients who received the sintilimab-pemetrexed-platinum chemotherapy combination. This finding contributes to a better understanding of the mechanism of action of the immunotherapy-chemotherapy combination which could help inform selection of suitable patients for future sintilimab studies. Publication of this study in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology is a recognition of the important work by this research team and we will continue to explore new areas in immuno-oncology, with the goal of identifying additional novel approaches to treat cancer in clinical practice."

Dr. Li WANG, Senior VP of Lilly China and Head of Lilly China Drug Development and Medical Affairs Center, stated: "We're excited to see that the results of ORIENT-11 show sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy can bring an overall survival benefit to patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer in the first-line treatment setting. Also, research of the tumor microenvironment is helping scientists find suitable biomarkers as potential targets for cancer treatment. These ORIENT-11 biomarker results published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology will help us further understand the mechanism of action of this immunotherapy-based combination in order to identify patients who are more likely to respond to treatment."

About the ORIENT-11 Trial

ORIENT-11 is a randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of sintilimab or placebo in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsqNSCLC) without sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03607539). The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by Independent Radiographic Review Committee based on RECIST v1.1. The key secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS) and safety profile.

A total of 397 subjects have been enrolled in the ORIENT-11 trial and randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive either sintilimab 200mg or placebo in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy every three weeks for up to four cycles, followed by either sintilimab injection or placebo plus pemetrexed maintenance therapy. The subjects will receive treatment until radiographic disease progression, unacceptable toxicity or any other conditions that require treatment discontinuation. Conditional crossover is permitted.

About Lung Cancer

Globally, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, killing nearly 1.8 million people worldwide each year. In the U.S., lung cancer is the second most common cancer (not counting skin cancer) and the leading cause of cancer death, responsible for nearly 25 percent of all cancer deaths – more than those from colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 85 percent of all lung cancers, and about 70 percent of those with NSCLC have the nonsquamous subtype. Fifty percent of NSCLC patients present with advanced or metastatic disease at diagnosis.

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is an immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials.

In China, sintilimab has been approved for four indications, including:

The treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy

In combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer

In combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer

In combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) for the first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

Additionally, Innovent currently has a regulatory submission under review in China for sintilimab for the second-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Innovent also has two clinical studies of sintilimab that have met their primary endpoints:

In combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

In May 2021, the U.S. FDA accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Sintilimab was included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in 2019 as the first PD-1 inhibitor and the only PD-1 included in the list in that year.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 25 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) – officially approved for marketing, 1 asset's NDA under NMPA review, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 14 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

About Lilly Oncology

For more than 50 years, Lilly has been dedicated to delivering life-changing medicines and support to people living with cancer and those who care for them. Lilly is determined to build on this heritage and continue making life better for all those affected by cancer around the world. To learn more about Lilly's commitment to people with cancer, please visit www.LillyOncology.com.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit www.lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom.

About Innovent Biologics' Strategic Collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company

Innovent entered into a strategic collaboration with Lilly focused on biological medicine in March 2015 – a groundbreaking partnership between a Chinese pharmaceutical company and a multinational pharmaceutical company. Under the agreement, Innovent and Lilly are co-developing and commercializing oncology medicines, including sintilimab in China. In October 2015, the two companies announced the extension of their existing collaboration to include co-development of three additional oncology antibodies targeting oncology indications. In August 2019, Innovent further entered a licensing agreement with Lilly to develop and commercialize a potentially global best-in-class diabetes medicine in China. Its collaboration with Lilly indicates that Innovent has established a comprehensive level of cooperation between China's innovative pharmaceuticals sector and the international pharmaceuticals sector in fields such as R&D, CMC, clinical development and commercialization. In August 2020，Lilly and Innovent announced a global expansion of their strategic alliance for sintilimab, whereby Lilly obtained an exclusive license for sintilimab for geographies outside of China.

Note:

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection; Innovent), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection; Innovent), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection; Innovent) and SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection; Innovent) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection; Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

Eli Lilly and Company Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about sintilimab injection in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as a potential first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with study results to date, or that sintilimab will receive additional regulatory approvals or be commercially successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

SOURCE Innovent Biologics