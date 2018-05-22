Updated Streaming Video Platform Now Offers Free Access to 100's Of Hours of New Expert-Led Cannabis Education Programs and New Original Content

VENTURA, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to learn all that is possible about cannabis just became immensely easy. The nation's #1 cannabis learning platform, Green-Flower.com, is live and FREE with a brand-new streaming video platform and new library of original content designed to help people understand everything about cannabis today.

Green Flower

With improved, more enriched entertaining video content featuring 600+ world renowned cannabis experts, users will discover an endless resource of facts and credible information about cannabis. Featuring a new "Cannabis for Ailments Series" designed to help people who are suffering from different health conditions like cancer, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, epilepsy, PTSD, Diabetes, ADD, and more, this new original series will safely and effectively show people how cannabis can help with their specific conditions.

"People around the globe are very interested in understanding the benefits of cannabis. Unfortunately, very few have enough trustworthy information about how it actually works for different ailments and conditions. Green Flower gives people unlimited access to renowned cannabis experts, doctors, scientists, and researchers delivered via video so you can watch anywhere in the world, right from the comfort of your home," said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower.

Other expert-led content being introduced on the new Green Flower platform includes "How to grow your own cannabis," "Cooking with cannabis," "Cannabis 101," "Understanding cannabis products," "How cannabis interacts in the body," "CBD 101," and much more.

"Although there are changes taking place globally, with millions of people now gaining legal access to cannabis, it remains a fact that there continues to be an enormous amount of misconceptions, bad information, and stigma when it comes to marijuana," said Max Simon, CEO Of Green Flower. "That's why we created this streaming video platform. To stop the ignorance, spread trustworthy knowledge, and help people improve the quality of their lives through cannabis."

New to the platform, and recently announced, is the "Showcases" segment. A place for cannabis companies to explicitly talk about their products and services without fear or censorship by social media platforms. Created for cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to ''showcase'' their particular cannabis products or services, "Showcases" will allow cannabis companies a marketing platform that's targeted, safe, and effective to advertise their solutions and reach their customers at scale.

Established in 2014, Ventura-based Green Flower is the world's largest video platform, maintaining 150+ affiliates to date. Dedicated to introducing only trusted cannabis knowledge, the platform boasts over 1,000+ hours of high-quality video content featuring 600+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. Serving both consumers and professionals, Green Flower is the go-to platform for understanding every aspect of cannabis today.

