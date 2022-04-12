Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, WhatsApp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by E-Commerce Logistics Players: Ken Research

Apr 12, 2022, 09:30 ET
Key Findings
- Expansion in internet services (~88.5% internet penetration in 2021) coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia.
- Fulfilment Rate for E-commerce Orders in Malaysia to increase from 90.0% in 2021 to 93.0% in 2026 with more than 1.0 Bn orders accepted by the customers in 2026F.
- Majority of the Large-scale E-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada operate both on the basis of B2C and C2C models. Not only do they sell goods to customers themselves, but also let third parties sell their goods on their platforms.
Major Investment: In 2018, Alibaba invested $ 2 Billion in Lazada as part of the group's ongoing effort to accelerate the region's e-commerce development. In 2017, Zalora invested $ 4.2 Million in a regional e-fulfilment hub in Malaysia. Majority of the E-commerce logistics players mostly have their owned captive spaces but few players are still dependent on 3PL partners.
Emerging Technology: Several technological disruptions are expected to drive the in the e-commerce shipments industry in Malaysia. Technologies such as Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics can resolve the existing inefficiencies in the market. Smart logistics has resulted in 10% reduction in vehicle usage and 30.0% reduction in travel distances. 19.0% increase in operating margins has been witnessed by optimizing logistics using ML analytics.
Tax Incentives: The incentives under the Promotion of Investments Act 1986 ("PIA 1986") are Pioneer Status - Tax exemption of 70% of the statutory income for a period of five years under the PIA 1986 and Investment Tax Allowance - ITA of 60% on the qualifying capital expenditure incurred within a period of five years. Digital free trade zone is also launched in Malaysia by the government to support efficient cross border trade with e-commerce as the priority sector.
The report titled "Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Increasing Tech Savvy Millennials, Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries and Improving Logistics Infrastructure in the country" provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of e-commerce and e-commerce logistics market in Malaysia. The report covers various aspects including the growth of E-Commerce industry, revenue generated from E-Commerce logistics players, its segmentations viz By B2C E-Commerce and C2C E-Commerce, By Sourcing and Delivery, By Volumetric Weight, By Delivery Period (Same Day delivery, Next day Delivery, More than 2 days), By Payment (Cash, E-wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, QR Pay, Bank Transfer), business models, major trends and development, issues and challenges, technological advancements and competition analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.
Key Segments Covered:-
By B2C and C2C E-Commerce
- B2C E-Commerce
- C2C E-Commerce
Market Segmentation By Sourcing
- Klang Valley
- Johor
- Penang
- Other
Market Segmentation by Delivery
- Klang Valley
- Penang
- Joho Bahru
- Sarawak
- Other States
Market Segmentation by Volumetric Weight
- KG
- 1-2 KG
- 2-5 KG
- 5-10 KG
- Greater than 10 KG
Market Segmentation by Delivery
- Same Day delivery
- Next day Delivery
- More than 2 days
Market Segmentation by Payment
- Cash
- E-wallet
- Debit Card
- Credit Card
- QR Pay
- Bank Transfer
- E-Commerce Logistics Companies Covered:-
- City Link
- ABX Xpress
- POS Malaysia
- Skynet
- GD Express
- Xin Haw
- Ninja Van
- J&T Express Malaysia
- DHL e-commerce
- Shopee Express
- LEL (Lazada Express)
E-Commerce Marketplace Platform Covered:-
- Shopee
- Lazada
- Lelong.my
- Carousell Malaysia
- Zalora Malaysia
- E-bay Malaysia
Key Target Audience:-
- 3PL Logistics Companies
- Integrated Logistics Companies
- E-Commerce Marketplace Platform
- Retail Companies
- Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period – 2016-2021
- Forecast Period – 2021-2026
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Malaysia E-Commerce Market Overview
- Cross Comparison- Major E-Commerce Players in Malaysia
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Size
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentation 2021
- Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Pricing Analysis
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Growth Drivers
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Trends & Developments
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Government Role and Initiatives
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Logistics Constraints
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market SWOT Analysis
- Competitive Landscape of Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Cross Comparison
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market Pricing Analysis
- Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021-2026F
- Covid-19 Impact on Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market
- Analyst Recommendations
- Case Studies
- 3PL Logistics Companies in Malaysia
- COVID Impact on Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market
- Covid-19 Impact Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market
- Covid-19 Impact Malaysia E-Commerce Market
- DHL e-commerce Market Research Report
- E-commerce Industry in Malaysia
- E-commerce Market in Malaysia
- E-commerce market value in Malaysia
- E-Commerce Shipments Time in Malaysia
- Ecommerce Business Model in Malaysia
- Ecommerce in Malaysia
- eCommerce Market Malaysia
- GD Express E-commerce Market outlook in Malaysia
- Industri E-Dagang di Malaysia
- Industri E-Dagang Malaysia
- Industri Logistik E-Dagang Malaysia
- Industri Penghantaran E-Dagang Malaysia
- Integrated Logistics Companies in Malaysia
- J&T Express Malaysia Market Share
- Malaysia B2C E-Commerce Market
- Malaysia C2C E-Commerce Market
- Malaysia City Link Shipment Market Size
- ABX Xpress Malaysia E-Commerce Market Revenue
- Malaysia Cross-Border E-Commerce Market
- Malaysia E-commerce Industry
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Cost
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Industry
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Market
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Players
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Pricing
- Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Revenue
- Malaysia E-commerce Market
- Malaysia E-Commerce Market Competition
Malaysia E-Commerce Shipments Market
Related Reports:-
UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook To 2025 – Driven By Growth In Online Shoppers Along With Introduction Of New Age Technologies By Logistics Players
UAE E-commerce industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration in the region. UAE is considered the most advanced e-commerce market in MENA, with a penetration rate of ~% in 2017. The UAE enjoys many advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce growth. Its consumer demographic consists of a young internet-savvy population, with high social media usage. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.
Philippines E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook To 2025 - Driven By Growth In Internet Penetration Along With Introduction Of New Age Technologies By Logistics Players
The Filipino E-commerce industry has witnessed a moderate rise over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration into the country. Escalation in the number of smartphones in the country, fast-growing middle-class population, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading to surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Manila and some other cities including Central Quezon City, Cebu, and Davao have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing have forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven by an increase in internet affinity and demand for value-added services.
India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook To 2025-Driven By Changing Shopping Patterns And Increasing Demand Of Fast Delivery Services
The E-commerce Logistics sector in India is in late growth stage and has evolving as an organized market structure. The industry has flourished due to changing Consumer shopping preferences from physical stores to online market places from the comfort of their homes. The E-commerce Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 24.3% on the basis of revenue and a CAGR of 27.4% on the basis of number of shipments over the period FY'2015-FY'2020. Major growth drivers of the industry are higher internet penetration, increase in number of Smartphone users, increasing propensity to purchase online, growing demand from Tier 2 and below cities, new technological innovations, rising consumer expectations for fast delivery services and more.
KSA Transportation and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 (Third Edition)– Driven by Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue
Saudi Arabia has been putting efforts towards diversifying its economy away from oil, thus embarking on an ambitious path to become the go-to logistics hub for the region. The market displayed a volatile growth trajectory with overall logistics market grew @3.0% CAGR during 2015-2020. KSA has invested more than ~$100 Bn in its transportation & logistics infrastructure as a part of Vision 2020, resulting in a comprehensive nationwide network over decade.
