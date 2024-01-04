UpDoc Joins the Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

News provided by

UpDoc

04 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpDoc, a physician-led, AI-enabled chronic disease management company pioneering Remote Patient Intervention (RPI), has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

Continue Reading
American Heart Association Logo
American Heart Association Logo

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "It's incredibly exciting to see UpDoc leveraging this consortium to broaden and deepen their engagement in this arena."

"UpDoc aims to deliver an AI provider to every patient's home through an accessible technology that improves access to high quality, affordable care. Leveraging the AHA network for clinical guidance and expertise will empower our mission to pioneer Remote Patient Intervention, move the needle on outcomes, and expand access to safe and effective care. We are delighted to join this esteemed network and look forward to continued collaboration as we build the future of medicine together," said Sharif Vakili UpDoc CEO.

About UpDoc

UpDoc is a physician-led, AI-enabled chronic disease management company pioneering Remote Patient Intervention. The company employs state-of-the-art large language models optimized for clinical accuracy and patient engagement to create "AI encounters" that augment physician encounters.

This model of clinical care delivery where Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) data is acted on by an AI to deliver clinical care is known as Remote Patient Intervention. Remote Patient Intervention was performed for the first time in a Stanford clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open, where it doubled improvement in diabetes control compared to standard of care.

The physicians leading UpDoc aim to deliver an AI provider to every patient's home through an accessible technology that improves access to high quality, affordable care.

SOURCE UpDoc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.