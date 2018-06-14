Uper Energy Rolls out O&M solutions for Post-PV Market

"Efficient operation and maintenance services ensure a high yield from power stations," said Uper Energy Chief Executive Officer Luo Qunfang (Henry). The company provides efficient O&M services based on German technologies, second-generation PV monitoring devices, a leading failure analysis and diagnostic system and, most notably, a complete set of rigorous standards for each step of the process, from evaluation to implementation. The centralized operation management of PV station clusters supports the efficient operation, optimization and utilization of all the resources made available for the projects as well as maximizes yield.

Mr. Luo indicated that with Uper Energy's managed services, a rooftop PV project in Shandong Province, North China, had a year-on-year increase of 10 percent and generated an accumulated income of 500,000 yuan (approx. US$78,000) per year. Many power station owners in China select Uper Energy, known as an expert in ensuring the yield of power stations, as their partner for the firm's proven capabilities of ensuring the efficiency, safety and yield of PV projects.

He added that as the installed capacity of PV stations is increasingly rapidly, PV station operators are facing challenges when it comes to financing, O&M and income improvement, among other issues involving the aftermarket. Power stations are in an urgent need of shifting from an extensive model of growth in scale and relying heavily on state-of-the-art equipment to raising income directly from the projects.

Uper Energy has two teams consisting of professionals from China and Germany, who have nearly ten years of experience on average in the field of project development, construction and O&M, enabling to provide customers around the world with 24/7 monitoring services as well as local support. The firm has established a comprehensive system used to support the safe and stable operation of PV stations as well as the optimal efficiency of power generation.

Uper Energy has to date provided O&M services to PV stations with combined installed capacity exceeding 3GW. In addition, the firm has cooperated with several public companies, including, Unilever, Ping An Leasing and CMIG Xinguang, as well as energy companies and financial institutions. Uper Energy is expected to provide O&M services to PV projects with pipeline exceeding 15GW over the next three years.

Uper Energy has the most extensive offline network of professionals and facilities as one of its key advantages. When the failure of a PV station is detected by the intelligent monitoring system, the firm's O&M professionals are able to solve the problems on site in the shortest possible time, minimizing any loss and ultimately, not only preserving, but also maximizing income. Currently, Uper Energy has seven operation centers providing services across the most regions in China. Additionally, the company's technology center in Germany provides customers worldwide with regional professional support as well as comprehensive third-party managed O&M services.

Uper Energy provides based on over 486 DAkks standards in terms of investigation and evalution. As the largest third-party independent O&M service provider in China, the firm is also developing a national standard (GB) in concert with China Southern Power Grid Company, Guangdong Grid Power Research Institute and Huawei Technologies. The first draft of the standard Specifications of the Centralized Operation and Maintenance Technologies for Distributed Photovoltaic Power Systems developed with the support of the Standardization Administration of the People's Republic of China has been submitted for regulatory approval.

