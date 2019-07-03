Uper Energy Wins Best Solar Operations and Maintenance Award of the Year at Global Solar + Energy Storage Congress & Expo in South Korea

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uper Energy (UPER), a global renewable energy asset manager, won the annual award for best solar operations and maintenance at the 5th Annual Global Solar + Energy Storage Congress & Expo 2019 in South Korea. The event, held on June 24-25 in Seoul, South Korea, is one of the most influential gathering of leaders in the field of solar energy storage, attracting more than 80 speakers from some 50 countries in addition to more than 1,000 attendees.

On the evening of June 24, the Annual Solar + Energy Storage Awards Reception 2019 was held to honor key individuals and companies who promoted the development of the industry in 2018. UPER, known for its advanced products and quality services, won the annual award for best solar operations and maintenance. The award is not only a commendation for the success of the efforts the company has made in the operations and maintenance (O&M) of solar power stations, but also a recognition for the company's best-in-quality services and products.

At the roundtable meeting on June 25, guests engaged in a heated discussion on the topic of "Rational Use of O&M Solutions to Maximize the Asset Management and Operation Status of Solar Projects". Zhang Chengfei, Director of Overseas Market Development at UPER, shared his own views and suggestions on the topic.

According to Zhang, the renewable-energy power station is a fixed asset that can generate a stable revenue for investors who seek to maximize the revenue that a power station can deliver. It stands to reason that, in addition to construction, the stable operation of a power station in the later stages is critically important. However, due to the large amount involved in the initial investment, most investors and owners attach more importance to the construction phase, which only accounts for 2% of the life cycle of a power plant, and neglect the later operations and maintenance, some 98% of the life cycle.

Zhang suggested that for energy investors, it is not only necessary to seek proper EPC partners to build best-in-quality power stations, but also to pay attention to the performance of the power station during its operation. They can encourage third-party operation and maintenance organizations to become involved with the operation of the site at an earlier stage, as the sooner they enter the site, the better they can put forward reasonable suggestions and avoid possible risks.

In its role as a renewable energy asset manager, UPER can supply an overall evaluation service of the power station for investors and owners starting from the beginning of the construction phase, to identify defects and formulate a reasonable operations and maintenance plan. UniCare, an asset management platform for renewable energy power stations independently developed by the company, combines Internet and digital information technologies alongside expertise in the world of PV, to provide meaningful digital management of PV power stations.

Zhang noted, UPER has established an ecosystem based on management of core technology assets, omni-directional value-added services and derivative advanced customer system management. In the early stages of the development of a renewable energy project, UPER can optimize the investment decision for customers through their years of experience accumulated in the process of power station asset management.

During the construction period, the company's eRM™ platform helps customers have better control over the power station assets by managing the data concerning the assets in real time. During the operational period, UPER provides customers with oversight and control in six key areas, among them, the station's production and operation, daily operation and maintenance, quality and safety, and supply chain management, with its UniCare asset management platform. In addition, the company's DoctorU™ service provides one-stop testing, evaluation and upgrade services for management of the customer's renewable energy assets, as well as all-in-one solutions to enhance power station revenue for customers.

Through the comprehensive due diligence with after-sale guarantee and the operation and maintenance service with pre-sale risk control, UPER provides customers with one-stop service from power station evaluation, diagnosis in concert with a comprehensive optimization scheme to post maintenance, so that a well-operated and well-maintained power station can become a hard currency in the power station trading market and maximize its revenue.

About Uper Energy

Uper Energy (UPER) is a global renewable asset manager providing secure, reliable and efficient operations and maintenance (O&M) support for solar power plants, wind farms and energy storage equipment. Operating in more than 150 cities worldwide, UPER manages power plants with more than 2 GW of installed capacity. UPER is now working to expand its footprint and gain market share in India, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore and Thailand.

