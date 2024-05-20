UPERFECT introduces new dual monitor, the Delta Pro Touch - Unleash Perfect Creation

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPERFECT, a trailblazer in portable display technology, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation, the UPERFECT Delta Pro Touch, set to redefine mobile productivity and entertainment experiences.

In response to the evolving needs of modern professionals and designers, UPERFECT unveils this folding monitor Delta Pro Touch, a groundbreaking advancement with a touch screen, designed to unleash boundless creativity for designers and professionals alike, facilitating seamless interaction and immersive experiences in the realm of digital creation.

Delta Pro Touch, UPERFECT's first dual-screen touch display combines modern display technology and advanced touch interaction functions. Provides creators with more intuitive and efficient tools and interaction methods, further promoting the freedom of creativity and expression.

Designed to adapt to diverse design scenarios, the Delta Pro Touch comes in versatile 16'' and 18'' variants, offering ample screen real estate for seamless multitasking and immersive gaming. Its touch-sensitive interface adds a layer of interactivity, enabling intuitive navigation and enhanced productivity. Combining stunning visuals with enhanced functionality, the Delta Pro Touch offers an immersive 2.5K resolution and a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate, setting a new standard for portable monitor.

Following the resounding success of the UPERFECT Delta series, the Delta Pro Touch continues the tradition of excellence, boasting unparalleled connectivity options while maintaining the lightweight, foldable design that users adore. With a combined weight of just 2.37kg (5.22 lbs) for both screens, the Delta Pro Touch ensures effortless portability without compromising on performance.

Building upon the foundation of its predecessor, the Delta Pro Touch features an adjustable stand and ergonomic dual-screen design, empowering users to customize their viewing experience for maximum comfort and productivity.

During its crowdfunding campaign, the UPERFECT Delta Pro Touch garnered tremendous support, with enthusiasts and professionals alike embracing its cutting-edge features and versatile design. Media outlets have praised its innovation, recognizing its potential to revolutionize the way individuals work, play, and create on the go.

