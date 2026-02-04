uPerform Named 2026 Best in KLAS for Training and Learning Platforms

Recognition reflects the growing importance of training as a strategic capability

ELKRIDGE, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research today announced that uPerform® has been named the 2026 Best in KLAS® for Training and Learning Platforms. The recognition, published in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, is based on direct feedback from healthcare organizations and recognizes solutions that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

KLAS Research is known for its independent evaluations of healthcare technology, grounded in validated feedback from providers and payers. Best in KLAS recognition reflects high levels of customer satisfaction, partnership, and value demonstrated in real-world healthcare environments.

"We're grateful to the healthcare organizations that took the time to share their experiences," said Eric Grosgogeat, Chief Executive Officer at uPerform. "Being recognized by the healthcare community is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us and the positive outcomes they've achieved."

The introduction of the Training and Learning Platforms category signals a broader industry shift. Healthcare organizations increasingly view training not as an ancillary function, but as a core capability that supports technology adoption, workforce proficiency, and user satisfaction amid constant change.

"Scalable, virtual, and workflow-relevant education is increasingly linked to greater efficiency, higher user satisfaction, and stronger long-term adoption," said Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research. "The Training and Learning Platforms category reflects the growing importance of these capabilities for both initial implementation and ongoing optimization."

"Health systems are facing significant pressure right now — from new systems and upgrades to workflow shifts and staffing turnover — and much of that is felt on the front lines of care delivery," said Dr. Stephanie Lahr, Chief Medical Officer at uPerform. "This category is an important acknowledgment that training is no longer a side conversation. It is a strategic lever leaders can rely on to sustain performance, experience, and trust across their organizations."

"This recognition belongs to our clients," said Michael Domingues, EVP of Client Success & Services at uPerform. "It reflects the trust informatics and education teams place in us, not only in our technology, but also in the partnership, support, and ongoing engagement we provide as their environments evolve. Their collaboration continues to shape our platform, strengthen our active user community, and reinforces the value of delivering learning in the workflow, at the moment of need, at scale."

This recognition reinforces uPerform's belief that training is a strategic catalyst for healthcare transformation. As technology evolves, the company is committed to helping organizations support their people through change — accelerating adoption, elevating learning, and reducing the burden on clinicians and staff.

About uPerform

uPerform® is an AI-powered just-in-time training and support platform driving user adoption of the world's leading healthcare and business applications. Chosen by leading health systems and global organizations, uPerform helps companies realize the full value of their EHR, ERP and HCM software by accelerating onboarding, reducing screen time and boosting proficiency and satisfaction. For more information about uPerform visit https://www.uPerform.com.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Link: https://klasresearch.com/report/2026-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3906

