Upexi Reports Record Revenue of $27.1 Million for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter, an Increase of 444% Year-Over-Year

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct to Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ending December 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue totaled $27.1 million , an increase of 444% year-over-year, and an increase of 134% sequentially.

, an increase of 444% year-over-year, and an increase of 134% sequentially. Gross profit totaled $10.3 million , an increase of $6 million or an increase of 141% year-over-year and an increase of 71% sequentially.

, an increase of or an increase of 141% year-over-year and an increase of 71% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $119,054 as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million year over year, and an improvement of $1.1 million over the prior quarter.

as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of year over year, and an improvement of over the prior quarter. Net Income from continued operations attributable to Upexi, Inc. shareholders was $2.7 million , as compared to a net loss of approximately $258,247 for the same period in the prior year. This includes a one-time gain of $7.6 million as a result of the sale of Infusionz and select assets.

, as compared to a net loss of approximately for the same period in the prior year. This includes a one-time gain of as a result of the sale of Infusionz and select assets. Shareholder equity increased $8.2 million to $36.9 million as of December 31, 2022 , as compared to $28.7 million as of June 30, 2022 .

to as of , as compared to as of . Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.5 million as of December 31, 2022 .

"The strategic measures we have taken during the last nine months have resulted in record revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA for our fiscal 2023 second quarter," stated Allan Marshall, Upexi Chief Executive Officer. "During that period we divested our select CBD operations and focused our resources on our diverse business mix of non-discretionary brands in health, wellness, pet, toys, and liquidation in wholesale, DTC and Amazon."

Mr. Marshall continued, "During the quarter we transitioned sequentially from an Adjusted EBITDA loss to positive Adjusted EBITDA. Throughout the remainder of calendar 2023 we expect to see further efficiency in our operations, which will drive higher EBITDA margins. The business is well positioned to meet our projected revenue goal of $100 million for calendar 2023 and we expect EBITDA margins to increase steadily throughout the calendar year to trend towards 8% to 12% by end of year."

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Tytan Tiles launched branded Amazon storefront and into over 2,000 Walmart storefronts.

Eliminated outstanding balance of $15 million senior secured debt.

senior secured debt. Closed acquisition of E-Core and subsidiaries, Tytan Products and New England Technology, Inc.

Sold select CBD assets for $23.5 million .

. Filed new patent through the Company's Ad Tech Division, Interactive Offers.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $27.1 million, an increase of 444% as compared to $4.9 million for the same period the year prior. Revenue growth was predominantly driven by acquisitions as well as strong year-end sales in many of our brands including; E-core, Tytan Tiles, Vitamedica, and Cygnet Online, as well as strong sales from our pet product business, Lucky Tail.

Cost of revenue during the quarter totaled $16.8 million, compared to $.7 million for the same period the prior year. Gross profit for the quarter was $10.3 million, an increase of 141% as compared to $4.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Gross margins declined to 38%.

Operating expenses totaled $12.5 million, an increase of 83% as compared to $6.8 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

The Company had a net loss from continued operations of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 16% improvement compared to the $2.5 million net loss for the same period the prior year.

The Company had cash of $4.5 million and stockholders' equity attributable to Upexi, In. stockholders of $36.9 million as of December 31, 2022. As of today, February 14, 2023, there are17,960,748 shares of common stock outstanding.

Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://upexi.com/investors .

About Upexi, Inc.:

Upexi is a multi-faceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company discloses and uses the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures internally as a supplement to GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance, for financial planning purposes, to establish operational goals, for compensation plans, to measure debt service capability, for capital expenditure planning and to determine working capital needs and believes that these are useful financial measures also used by investors. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income or net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for the non-cash stock compensation and stock option expense, acquisition, integration & restructuring expenses, charges and gains or losses from extinguishment of debt and other non-cash items. Non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are not terms defined by GAAP and, as a result, the Company's measure of non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to net income or net loss as reported for GAAP on the Consolidated Statements of Operations, cash and cash flows on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and as reflected on the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or presented in lieu of financial measures provided by GAAP and all measures and disclosures of financial information pursuant to GAAP should be read to obtain a comprehensive and thorough understanding of the Company's financial results. The reconciliations of non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to GAAP operating income (loss) and/or GAAP net income (net loss) referred to in the highlights or elsewhere are provided in the schedules that are a part of this document.

Adjusted EBITDA







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

30-Sep-22 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-22 Net income (Net loss) GAAP (2,597,515) 2,669,679 72,164 Interest expense, net 435,826 1,790,147 2,225,973 Depreciation and amortization 1,075,393 1,204,628 2,280,021 Income Tax (708,201) 755,253 47,052 Stock Compensation 927,326 1,052,847 1,980,173 Gain on sale of asset - (7,564,363) (7,564,363) Change in derivative liability (1,770) 3,540 1,770 Loss from discontinued operations 45,511 292,907 338,418 Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (148,005) (85,581) (233,586)

(971,435) 119,057 (852,378)

UPEXI, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





























Three Month's Ended

December 31,



Six Month's Ended

December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021



























Revenue























Revenue

$ 27,086,672



$ 4,983,557



$ 38,643,683



$ 8,853,667



































Cost of Revenue



16,773,493





711,246





22,289,773





1,982,975



































Gross profit



10,313,179





4,272,311





16,353,910





6,870,692



































Operating expenses































Sales and marketing



3,707,925





1,735,194





5,733,385





2,735,258

Distribution costs



3,575,545





821,630





6,063,379





933,463

General and administrative expenses



2,910,655





3,003,919





5,409,524





4,586,351

Share-based compensation



1,052,847





852,455





1,980,173





1,479,293

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



962,077





236,001





1,842,973





304,835

Depreciation



242,551





159,073





437,048





246,579







12,451,600





6,808,272





21,466,482





10,285,779



































Loss from operations



(2,138,421)





(2,535,960)





(5,112,572)





(3,415,086)



































Other income (expense), net































Interest (expense) income, net



(1,790,144)





(48,541)





(2,225,973)





(41,994)

Change in derivative liability



(3,540)





-





(1,770)





-

Gain on sale of Infusionz and select assets



7,564,363





-





7,564,363





-

Gain on SBA PPP loan extinguishment



-





-





-





300,995



































Other income (expense), net



5,770,679





(48,541)





5,336,620





259,001



































Income (loss) on operations before income tax



3,632,258





(2,584,501)





224,048





(3,156,085)

Income tax expense



(755,253)





(493,936)





(47,052)





(235,033)



































Net income (loss) from continuing operations



2,877,005





(3,078,437)





176,996





(3,391,118)



































(Loss) income from discontinued operations



(292,907)





2,820,190





(338,418)





3,967,662



































Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(85,581)





-





(233,586)





-



































Net income (loss) attributable to Upexi, Inc.

$ 2,669,679



$ (258,247)



$ 72,164



$ 576,544



































Basic income (loss) per share:































Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.16



$ (0.32)



$ 0.01



$ (0.22)

(Loss) income per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.02)



$ 0.29



$ (0.02)



$ 0.26

Total income (loss) per share

$ 0.16



$ (0.32)



$ 0.01



$ (0.22)



































Diluted income (loss) per share:































Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.15



$ (0.32)



$ 0.01



$ (0.20)

(Loss) income per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.02)



$ 0.29



$ (0.02)



$ 0.23

Total income (loss) per share

$ 0.15



$ (0.32)



$ 0.01



$ (0.20)



































Basic weighted average shares outstanding



17,540,427





9,755,663





17,126,886





15,452,453

Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding



19,030,705





9,755,663





18,617,164





17,220,564



UPEXI, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

















December 31,



June 30,





2022



2022















ASSETS











Current assets











Cash

$ 4,508,161



$ 7,149,806

Accounts receivable



8,869,297





1,137,637

Inventory



6,779,997





4,725,685

Deferred tax asset, current



-





462,070

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



1,967,088





840,193

Assets of discontinued operations, net



-





6,449,210

Total current assets



22,124,543





20,764,601



















Property and equipment, net



7,231,404





7,343,783

Intangible assets, net



18,712,409





10,641,382

Goodwill



15,342,089





5,887,393

Deferred tax asset



2,479,918





2,002,759

Investments - Bloomios



10,081,255





-

Other assets



56,703





100,372

Right-of-use asset



608,488





926,570

Total other assets



54,512,266





26,902,259



















Total assets

$ 76,636,809



$ 47,666,860



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 4,162,121



$ 2,018,541

Accrued compensation



718,764





531,259

Deferred revenue



31,724





105,848

Accrued liabilities



3,898,318





955,327

Acquisition payable



3,978,523





-

Current portion of notes payable



2,117,683





5,424,752

Current portion of operating lease payable



187,777





267,029

Total current liabilities



15,094,910





9,302,756



















Operating lease payable, net of current portion



375,552





700,411

Notes payable, net of current portion



24,420,152





8,876,949

Total long-term liabilities



24,795,704





9,577,360



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and

500,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



500





500

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and

17,960,748 and 16,713,345 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



17,960





16,713

Additional paid in capital



43,105,223





34,985,597

Accumulated deficit



(6,198,722)





(6,270,886)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Upexi, Inc.



36,924,961





28,731,924

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary



(178,766)





54,820

Total stockholders' equity



36,746,195





28,786,744



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 76,636,809



$ 47,666,860



