Upexi's Tytan Tiles Brand Expands Initial Launch of 2,200 Walmart Locations to Over 3,900 Locations for Second Half of 2023

Tytan Tiles exceeded sales expectations in 2,200 store launch, receiving chase orders from Walmart and expanded launch to 3,911 stores for the second half of 2023

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced the Company's children's toy brand, Tytan Tiles ("Tytan"), has officially outpaced their sales projections, almost doubling the forecasted order since the brand hit shelves in 2,200 stores.

Tytan Tiles line of STEM toys has seen such strong demand since its entrance into Walmart stores that the retailer placed an additional order, almost doubling its initial forecast for the first half of 2023, and will increase rollout of the brand to over 3,900 stores throughout the second half of 2023.

"Our Tytan Tiles team has done a tremendous job exceeding every expectation with this product category and its quick success in Walmart has validated the opportunity in the educational toy category," commented Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi. "The initial launch has surpassed all Company forecasts, resulting in additional orders to keep up with demand. We are committed to the category and have already committed to up to four new product launches in 2023/2024. With the start of Amazon's rollout and the current success in stores and online, Tytan Tiles is expected to exceed our internal sales forecasts for 2023."

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

