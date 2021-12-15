Upflex Acquires WorkClub to Accelerate Hybrid Working Across Europe

"By joining forces with WorkClub, we adopt a grade-A team[...]we can address pan-European demand a lot faster." Tweet this

Upflex's innovative SaaS on-demand platform allows companies and employees to find and book flex workplaces seamlessly and instantly. This disrupts the traditional workplace model by providing access to the world's largest flex inventory, comprising 5,500 spaces across 80 countries. Operating in the US, Europe and APAC regions, Upflex is set to replicate its success in the UK.

Christophe Garnier, Co-Founder & CEO of Upflex, said: "The fast-growing demand and adoption of hybrid working across the UK and Europe makes London the perfect fit for our European HQ. By joining forces with WorkClub, not only do we adopt a grade-A team for this market, but we can address pan-European demand much faster."

The combined business will offer access to a wider choice of locations and curated office options to enterprise organisations looking to scale while facilitating hybrid working. The global flexible office market is set to reach $107bn by 2026. In the UK, increased appetite means that the market is projected to constitute 20% of total workplace demand.

Nick Donnelly, Founder & CEO, WorkClub / VP of Workplace Solutions EMEA, Upflex, commented: "Upflex offers the best product and international coverage to address enterprise demand and capitalize on the trend towards remote and flexible working. Our experience in the UK flex market, combined with Upflex's wider industry expertise, will help us serve a larger audience across the UK and Europe."

