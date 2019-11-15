UPG Announces Expansion of Contractors Steel

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based UPG Enterprises LLC, a strategic operator of metals and logistics companies, announced it has plans to expand Contractors Steel west into Arizona; growing the geographic footprint of both brands.

In anticipation, UPG has consolidated the Contractors Steel Livonia, MI plant into its Van Buren, MI facility. This effort has helped streamline production and eliminate duplicate inventory. Equipment from the Livonia site will be moved to better serve other Contractors Steel markets.

"As we have now freed up floor space in Livonia, this affords the opportunity to build upon our steel processing hub and grow our participation with downstream businesses who can utilize UPG's raw material supply experience," stated Steve Letnich, COO of Contractors Steel.

"UPG is committed to taking the Contractors Steel brand nationwide and we anticipate an Arizona location to lead the expansion out west," said Chris Sekella, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations at UPG.

Added Letnich, "The progressive improvement within the facilities and operational procedures will continue to bring Contractors Steel to the forefront of the steel industry."

About Contractors Steel Company, powered by UPG

Contractors Steel Company is a leading steel service center serving steel users throughout the Midwest and Canada from its four locations. Contractors Steel was acquired by UPG Enterprises LLC – then Union Partners I LLC – in May 2018.

About UPG Enterprises LLC

UPG Enterprises LLC is a strategic operator of a portfolio of metals and logistics companies. With locations throughout North America, its operations include Chicago Steel, Contractors Steel, Lamination Specialties, Maksteel, Mapes & Sprowl Steel and National Metalwares. Founded by families with multi-generational experience in steel, real estate and logistics, the company prides itself on having the integrity of a family-owned business with an entrepreneurial spirit.

