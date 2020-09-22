UPG Enterprises LLC Acquires Lexington Steel Corp.

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago based UPG Enterprises LLC, is proud to announce it has completed the acquisition of Lex Holding Co. The acquisition includes two well-known brands, Lexington Steel Corp., a full-line distributor of flat rolled steel products based in Chicago and Douglass Logistics Inc., the affiliated steel logistics division of Lexington Steel.

The acquisition of Lexington Steel strategically expands the geographical footprint of UPG's Midwest metals service center business further into the Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri markets. With the addition of Lexington Steel to its family of companies, UPG's North American flat roll service center operations now process and distribute out of 10 facilities with over 200 trucks delivering quality products on time to over 5,000 customers.

Lexington Steel, founded in 1968 offers a myriad of services including slitting, cut-to-length, toll processing, logistics, packaging, shipping, and warehousing. "By joining and working alongside UPG's Maksteel, Lexington's reach is expanded immensely from a product line standpoint by leveraging UPG's family of companies. Our current valued customers can anticipate the same top-rate service they have come to expect," stated Bill Douglass, President of Lexington Steel.

"The scope of Lexington Steel's team and capabilities only makes UPG's flat roll service center business stronger," said Chris Sekella, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations at UPG. "This move also provides Maksteel with a deep bench of industry experts, many of whom have been with Lexington for 20+ years. Our teams, working together will further enhance our ability to exceed customer expectations, provide opportunities for our employees and expand our reach to new customers throughout the Midwest."

About Maksteel: Maksteel operates two divisions located both in Canada and the United States. Both operations offer an extensive inventory of flat rolled coil products including hot rolled, cold rolled, galvanized, stainless and aluminum, and services including slitting, blanking, and pickling on state-of-the-art equipment.

To learn more, visit maksteel.com.

About UPG Enterprises LLC: UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution and logistics. With 25 locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect and growth.

To learn more, visit upgllc.com.

SOURCE UPG Enterprises LLC

