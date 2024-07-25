UPG Enterprises Makes a Key Addition to Management Team

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPG Enterprises LLC, ("UPG") has hired Mike Molenda to be the Vice President of Capital Markets & Business Development. In his role, Mr. Molenda is responsible for opportunities to grow UPG through acquisition. He reports directly to Jamie Martin, UPG Enterprises CEO.

Mr. Molenda brings over three decades of experience originating and structuring opportunities in the industrial and manufacturing markets and has deployed over $3 billion in capital towards financing acquisitions, credit facilities, and private placement. He has held leadership positions in banking with Ally Commercial Finance and Regions Business Capital, as well as in capital placement across multiple private investment funds. Mr. Molenda holds a BBA in Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"We are extremely fortunate to add Mike to the team. He has an outstanding business acumen and vast experience in this field. Also, it is the first time since I have been here, that we have had someone who's sole focus is on finding acquisition targets that will complement our core businesses." Said Jamie Martin. Mr. Martin added, "He'll be a great asset to the team." Mr. Molenda added," UPG is at an exciting juncture in its ten-year history. They are poised to grow, and I am extremely excited to help drive their growth."

About UPG Enterprises LLC

UPG Enterprises LLC is an operator of a diverse set of industrial companies focused on metals, manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. With over twenty locations throughout North America, its operations continue to grow with the intention of building a business based on culture, respect, and growth. To learn more, visit www.upgllc.com.

