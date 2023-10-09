Upgrade Home Security on Prime Big Deal Days with Reolink's Surveillance Innovations

News provided by

Reolink Innovation Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 10:03 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether for upgrading home security gear or simply getting a head start on surveillance equipment, this fall Prime Day sale couldn't have been a better time. Reolink, a renowned home security products provider, is showing its appreciation to loyal customers by offering early deals on its high-definition and dual-lens cameras.

But the excitement doesn't stop there – prepare for even greater savings with discounts soaring up to a jaw-dropping 30% over the next two days (Oct. 10th to 11th). 

Continue Reading
Discover Reolink's up to 30% discounts on dual-lens cameras, 12MP UHD cameras, video doorbells, security systems, and more.
Discover Reolink's up to 30% discounts on dual-lens cameras, 12MP UHD cameras, video doorbells, security systems, and more.

Get A Sneak Peek at Reolink's Offerings on Prime Big Deal Days

No more waiting – come and dive into the dazzling details of these superstar products that are about to steal the show in this sensational savings extravaganza.

4MP Auto-Tracking Solar-Powered Security Camera: TrackMix+Reolink Solar Panel (Save $70)
For all tech enthusiasts craving dual-lens magic, behold the TrackMix! It captures both the full view and the close-up simultaneously, presenting two views on the same screen. When a motion event is detected, users can witness the entire motion process and zoom in on the person/object, thanks to this PT camera's automatic tracking and zooming features.

Equipped with Reolink 6W solar panel, TrackMix gets a non-stop power supply and guarantees round-the-clock surveillance. Rain or shine, this camera is up for the task. Its rugged, waterproof design ensures a remarkable 356 days of unwavering protection, making it the ideal choice for both homes and businesses.

12MP Ultra-High-Definition PoE Security Camera: RLC-1212A (25% Discount)
Reolink has raised the bar with its 12MP UHD cameras – they're the future of security! For customers, investing in a 12MP security camera today ensures a certain level of future-proofing. Opting for higher resolution now is a smart move that eliminates the need for immediate upgrades.

With a stunning 12-megapixel count translating to an impressive 4512x2512 pixels, RLC-1212A delivers stunningly detailed and sharp image quality, facilitating smart detection of people, vehicles, and pets. Boasting the 700-lumen spotlight, this 12MP camera pierces through the darkness, capturing nighttime details in vibrant colors and crisp clarity. 

2K+ Dual-Band WiFi Doorbell with Chime: Video Doorbell WiFi (27% Deal)
Meet the home's new guardian – Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi! Mounted on or near the front door, Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi can capture footage of activities around the doorstep and promptly alert property owners when a person is detected, ignoring trivial non-human passers-by, providing homeowners with more peace of mind.

With a 180° diagonal monitoring range, it captures additional surrounding details for a more comprehensive view. The doorbell comes equipped with built-in mics and a speaker, allowing homeowners to greet visitors before rushing to the door or deter unwanted intruders with no delay. 

4K Security System with Person/Vehicle Detection: RLK8-800D4 (33.75% Price Cut)
This is where security meets simplicity! This feature-packed security system includes 4pcs PoE cameras and an 8-channel 2TB HDD NVR, offering a comprehensive surveillance solution that caters to most requirements. Setting up this PoE system is a breeze with a single network cable, making it beginner-friendly and perfect for DIY camera enthusiasts.

The cameras contained deliver 4 times the clarity of 1080p, guaranteeing a crystal-clear view of surroundings. What's even smarter is that when person/vehicle movements are detected, the cameras send alerts to you instantly. For more convenience, all recordings are securely stored on the pre-installed 2TB HDD, ready for playback.

For more information about Reolink Prime Big Deal Days and its offerings, please visit Reolink Amazon Official Store.

About Reolink
Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is dedicated to delivering convenient and reliable security solutions for homes and businesses. Reolink aims to deliver a seamless security experience for customers with its comprehensive product lineup. Reolink provides video surveillance and a scene of protection for millions of homes, families, and stores.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.

Also from this source

Reolink Sicherheitsangebote mit 40% Rabatt zu Prime Big Deal Days

Reolink Sicherheitsangebote mit 40% Rabatt zu Prime Big Deal Days

Mit jedem Herbstblatt fallen auch die Prime-Preise für Reolink Überwachungskameras mit bis zu 40% Rabatt im Zeitraum 10. bis 11. Oktober auf Top 4K...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.