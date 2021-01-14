Upgrade Launches Unique Rewards Checking Account

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrade, Inc. , a neobank that offers affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers, unveiled today a new mobile checking account designed to deliver exceptional value to mainstream consumers. Upgrade charges no fees and lets customers earn 2% cash back on common everyday expenses and recurring payments, and 1% cash back on all other debit charges. Qualifying customers also enjoy up to 20% lower rates on Upgrade loans.

"We asked our customers what would cause them to switch their primary checking account," said Renaud Laplanche, Upgrade co-founder and CEO. "The overwhelming answer was attractive rewards on debit card purchases. While credit cards often provide decent rewards, it has been nearly impossible for consumers to earn a broad 2% cash back on debit charges."

The unveiling of Upgrade's no-fee Rewards Checking account comes just over a year after the launch of Upgrade Card, the company's flagship product that offers broad access to installment lending at millions of points of sale in store and online through the Visa network. Upgrade Card has been rapidly gaining mainstream adoption with an annual rate of $1 billion in new credit lines already being made available to consumers. Over 1 million consumers now apply for an Upgrade Card or loan each month.

"Upgrade's no-fee Rewards Checking account combines everything mainstream consumers expect from a modern checking account with no fees, generous rewards and access to affordable credit. Cross River is proud to enable such a consumer-friendly product," said Gilles Gade, founder, CEO and chairman of Cross River. Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, provides all banking services associated with Upgrade's Rewards Checking account.

Upgrade's Rewards Checking accounts become broadly available today online at Upgrade.com/rewards-checking/. There is no minimum account balance, no account fees, no overdraft fees, no annual fees, and no transfer fees. Upgrade charges no ATM fees, and Upgrade will rebate any ATM fee charged by another institution for Upgrade VISA® Debit Card ATM withdrawals in the United States, up to five times per calendar month. To be eligible for third-party ATM fee rebates in any month, customers must maintain an average daily balance in their Upgrade Rewards Checking account of at least $2,500 for that month, or have made a direct payroll deposit into their account of at least $1,000 during that month.

Upgrade customers earn 2% cash back on common everyday expenses (convenience stores, drugstores, gas stations, restaurants - including deliveries) and recurring payments (utilities, phone, cable, monthly subscriptions including streaming services), and unlimited 1% cash back on all other debit card charges. 2% cash back is limited to $500 in rewards per calendar year.

About Upgrade

Upgrade is a neobank that offers affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers through personal loans and cards , together with a rewards checking account and credit monitoring and education tools that help consumers better understand and manage their money. Over $4 billion in loans and cards have been originated by the Upgrade platform since inception in 2017. Upgrade is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a service center in Phoenix, Arizona, and a technology center in Montreal, Canada. Upgrade's Rewards Checking accounts are provided by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Upgrade VISA® Debit Cards are issued by Cross River Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Personal Credit Lines are issued by Cross River Bank. Upgrade Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rewards associated with Upgrade cards, when applicable, are provided by Upgrade, Inc. Personal Loans and Auto Refinance Loans are made by Upgrade's lending partners. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com .

