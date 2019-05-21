Upgrade Your Home Entertainment System with Aluratek's Universal Bluetooth Optical Audio Receiver and Transmitter with Bluetooth 5

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aluratek (www.aluratek.com) announces the availability of its Universal Bluetooth Optical Audio Receiver and Transmitter with Bluetooth 5 , making it the one and only adapter you need to add Bluetooth streaming to your home entertainment system or transmit music to Bluetooth headphones and speakers.

Aluratek Bluetooth Receiver & Transmitter Aluratek Lifestyle Image

Easily connect your Bluetooth-enabled devices to your home entertainment system, portable devices and even your car. The latest upgrades with Bluetooth 5 give you improved speed and greater range, improving the overall quality of multimedia delivery.

"We are constantly working to ensure we have the latest technology updates in our products," says Andrew Wang, Product Manager. "This upgrade underscores Aluratek's commitment to making the most advanced technology available at affordable prices. The adoption of Bluetooth 5 improves the sound quality, range and speed of multimedia transmission."

Bluetooth 5 also allows you to stream to two headphones simultaneously in transmitter mode. Aluratek's updated Universal Bluetooth Optical Audio Receiver and Transmitter will allow you to stream up to 100 feet (30 m), significantly improving the transmission distance with its dual antenna design. This is a perfect solution to watch TV by streaming to your Bluetooth headphones without disturbing others with amazing sound quality.

The dual receiver - transmitter features aptX™ Low Latency technology which eliminates audio delay with videos, movies and gaming.

Aluratek's new Dual Antenna Universal Bluetooth Optical Audio Receiver and Transmitter with Bluetooth 5 is available now at Best Buy/BestBuy.com for $79.99.

About Aluratek, Inc.

Aluratek was founded in 2006 by a group of industry veterans that are absolutely fascinated with technology. With its corporate headquarters in Irvine, CA, Aluratek has grown and expanded into a leading global technology company. "Allure" as a noun, means exciting, fascinating, attractive, and/or appealing. Adding "tek" (technology) to the equation you can see where the name and ideology derived from and what Aluratek aims to deliver moving forward. Simply put the goal of Aluratek is to produce and create alluring products that are in fact fascinating, attractive and appealing to the technology consumer market.

