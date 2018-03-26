Upgrade your home for spring with new products on Georgia Power Marketplace

Sengled Pulse ($149) – The Sengled Pulse combines the energy efficiency of a dimmable LED light with the high-quality audio of a JBL® Bluetooth speaker that you can control with your iOS or Android device. Insert the Pulse into any standard light socket and enjoy dimmable lighting without the fuss of speaker wires and power cords.

Making the right technology and energy choices is easy on Georgia Power Marketplace with live chat and customer support for online shoppers, as well as buyers' guides for a variety of products that can help customers determine which one is right for them. Free shipping is also available for orders over $49.

In addition to the Georgia Power Marketplace, the company offers customers convenient and valuable energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. Additionally, step- by-step energy improvement instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

