Upgrade Your Home With Treatlife's Innovative, Affordable Smart Lighting Products

With the majority of people stuck at home amid the pandemic, many are finally tackling long-delayed, home improvement projects. Treatlife's products provide a simple way to update a home's lighting at affordable prices.

"My vision is to make smart home technology accessible to all," said Allen Zhong, CEO and founder of Treatlife. "We focus on making high quality, easy to use smart lighting devices at a fraction of the price. We relentlessly keep costs low and sell our products directly so we can pass our savings on to our customers."

Treatlife products work seamlessly together to create a whole home automation solution without the need for a hub or expensive subscription. Here are some features common across Treatlife devices:

Control your lights from anywhere: With our Treatlife mobile app for iOS and Android you can control and monitor the status of your lights from anywhere with your smartphone or tablet. Ideal for when you're away from home or just when you don't feel like getting up to turn off the lights.

Light Scheduling: Automate your lights by using our app to set schedules for your lights. This is convenient for turning on the porch light at sunset, waking up naturally to a simulated sunrise, and turning off all your lights at a specific time.

Create Scenes: Group lights together to create specific lighting effects for everyday routines such as dinner or movie night.

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant: Control your lights and devices with your voice. Tell Alexa or Google to turn on the lights or set a specific brightness.

Smart Light Bulbs

At just $36.99 for a four pack, Treatlife's Smart Light Bulbs are affordable, easy to set up, and completely customizable.

Dimmable: Each bulb can be dimmed from 1 to 100 percent for a maximum of 890 lumens.

Energy Efficient: LEDs only use 8.5 watts which is a fraction of the energy consumed by an incandescent lightbulb and almost half of that consumed by a CFL.

Long Lasting: Treatlife uses high quality LEDs with a life expectancy of 25,000 hours.

Cool to Warm White: Adjust the warmth of your light from 8000K to 2000K with a slider in our app. The same bulb can go from a cool, vibrant daylight white which is great for reading or working on a task to a warm, soft and inviting white which is perfect for relaxing or creating an intimate vibe.

Vacation Mode (coming soon): Turns lights on and off at random intervals in the evening, making it look like someone is at home.

Turns lights on and off at random intervals in the evening, making it look like someone is at home. Easy Installation: No hub required. Just screw light bulbs in and set up in the app.

3-Way Smart Dimmer Switch

Treatlife's new 3-Way Smart Dimmer Switch is competitively priced at $28.99 making it affordable to set up your whole house.

Works in 3-way or single pole settings: Use this switch with a standard non-smart, non-dimmer light switch in a 3-way circuit to control your lights from two separate locations such as the top and bottom of a flight of stairs or by each door of a room with two entrances. It also works independently in a multi-way circuit or as a single pole switch.

Easy to Install: Our step-by-step instructions include illustrations that will guide you through the wiring process. Our switches are a standard size and include a screwless snap-on wall plate. No hub is required.

Dimmable: Dim your lights directly from the wall or app to set the perfect ambiance for any activity. Our switches remember the last brightness setting used so you can always know that your lights will turn on at the level you last set them at.

Vacation Mode (coming soon): Turns lights on and off at random intervals in the evening, making it look like someone is at home.

Turns lights on and off at random intervals in the evening, making it look like someone is at home. Requirements: A neutral wire is required. Operates on 2.4G Wi-Fi only (NOT 5G). Max Power : 1250W. Output Current: 10A. Supported bulb types: Dimmable LED/CFL up to 150W max and incandescent up to 400W max. Not compatible with non-dimmable bulbs.

Smart Lighting Family of Products

Treatlife offers a full range of smart lighting products depending on your home's unique light needs including:

Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Light Dimmer Switch (Starting at $44.99 ): Our combined fan and light dimmer switch turns any ceiling fan into a smart fan and puts control directly on the wall so that you never have to fuss with pull chains again.

3-Way Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch (Starting at $19.99 ): Add smart light functionality for 3-way and single pole applications.

Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch (Starting at $21.99 ): Add smart dimming functionality for single pole applications.

Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch (Starting at $17.99 ): Add smart light functionality for single pole applications.

Plug in Dimmer ($37.99) : All the programmable features of Treatlife products including scheduling and dimming in a plug. Works indoors and outdoors and is great for floor lamps, outdoor market lighting, Christmas lights and more.

All the programmable features of Treatlife products including scheduling and dimming in a plug. Works indoors and outdoors and is great for floor lamps, outdoor market lighting, Christmas lights and more. Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulbs with 16M Colors ( $39.99 for 4 bulbs): Express yourself with dramatic lighting effects in up to 16 million dimmable colors at a cost that's more than 75% less than the same product from a leading competitor. No hubs required.

About Treatlife

Treatlife is a smart home company focused on smart home lighting systems to create a comfortable, energy-efficient and automatic living environment for users. It currently has the third largest market share on Amazon in the United States. The company believes that everyone should have access to the latest in smart home technology. Treatlife's product lineup includes four categories: smart light switches, smart light bulbs, smart fan switches, and smart plugs. All Treatlife products are designed to work together seamlessly and can be controlled with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or your smartphone using the free Treatlife mobile app.

SOURCE Treatlife