Upgrade Your Outdoor Bar with Lagoon New Barstool Series

MIAMI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the longstanding and steadily growing popularity of its wide variety of Bar Stools, Lagoon Furniture will be expanding its offerings in this product category during the spring and summer of 2023. The last few years have revealed an especially strong product/market fit for commercial customers, among both designers and business operators. All lines of Lagoon's Bar Stools feature excellent design, eco-friendly materials, high durability, and great ease of use.

With Rue Series, you can bring a stylish and natural look to any indoor or outdoor space. The rattan effect is achieved through a special molding technique that gives the furniture a woven texture similar to natural rattan.
Introducing the Milos Series, a line of chairs and tall stools that feature a sleek and modern slatted design, perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Made of high-quality polypropylene, these pieces are durable and able to withstand harsh weather conditions without losing their vibrant color.

RUE SERIES
Lagoon's Rue Rattan Bar Stool brings together East and West and weaves both classic and contemporary influences into a true signature piece. Elegant and utilitarian at once, the Rue's woven rattan look adds exotic texture to your space. Constructed of water and UV-resistant, eco-friendly materials and sporting an aluminum foot rest, this piece will look and perform as good as new for years. Available in 4 subtle earth tones and white.

MILOS SERIES
Designed with both style and comfort in mind, the Milos Bar Stool's ergonomic design supports customers to eat, drink, or just chill out for as long as they wish. Highly durable, stacks and cleans easily, and available in 6 especially tasteful colors for your fit out.

SENSILLA SERIES
Available in a vibrant range of 9 colors, Lagoon's Sensilla Resin Bar Stool is designed to help you set any mood you wish. This lean, elegant seat embodies a cool, modern style all its own. Engineered with fiberglass reinforced resin, the Sensilla delivers a sleek, stable, and long-lasting solution to your seating needs. Durable, stackable, and easy to clean.

The Rue, Milos, and Sensilla are just the top 3 of Lagoon's growing line of Outdoor Bar Stool offerings. And not only are these 3 lines already perennial international favorites, but each will soon have new variations available soon. Please see the Lagoon Furniture website to learn about the full range of existing products, including other Outdoor Bar Stool models, and stay tuned for more!

Whether you're a restaurateur, designer, or supplier, you can rely on Lagoon Outdoor Bar Stools to deliver high-value, low cost, and low maintenance performance for years. Additionally, if you pride yourself on doing business in harmony with sustainable practices and lowered environmental impact, you'll be especially pleased to learn that Lagoon Furniture is taking a leadership role in these areas. Please see the Lagoon website for details.:
https://lagoonfurnitures.com/en/products/chair/outdoor-bar-stool

UPCOMING EVENTS AND SPECIALS
Looking ahead, Lagoon will also be participating in the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 20-23, 2023, at Booth 1419 in the South Building.

Among the items on offer at these events will be perennial top sellers such as the Sensilla Bar Stool, the Russ Bar table, and the Laurel Sofa. Please refer to our website for detailed specs on these models. And don't miss out on the wide variety of Memorial Day specials available only online!

Press Contact: 
Fox Hu 
Tel: 786-420-2934
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture America Corp

