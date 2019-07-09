Upgrade Your Visual Storytelling Tools With Two Newly Enhanced PowerShot G-Series Cameras From Canon

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansel Adams, one of the greatest landscape photographers once said, "You don't take a photograph, you make it." Never have truer words been spoken as digital photography has evolved and storytelling is shared through multiple mediums. Providing visual storytellers more options to bring their imaginative visions to life, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduces the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II cameras. Successors to the PowerShot G7 X II and PowerShot G5 X respectively, these new cameras usher in a plethora of new and innovative functionalities. Depending on the model, new innovative features include live-streaming available with YouTube* (via wireless connection), a pop-up electrical viewfinder (EVF) and 4K video shooting.

"Creators and photographers of all levels are reinventing the way stories are told and, as technology has progressed, so have the diverse needs of our customers," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With features such as live-stream to YouTube* and a pop-up EVF, the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II are true testaments to the company's commitment to integrate the latest advancements for those who choose to digitally stream their journeys with the world or seek to scale and capture the highest peaks."

Even though the PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II have many individualized, unique qualities, both include many core features that are true to Canon's imaging excellence. These features include:

DIGIC 8 Imaging Processor

20.1 Megapixel** 1.0-inch stacked CMOS sensor to achieve high image quality, high functionality and fast speeds

4K up to 30p, Full HD up to 60p, FHD up to 120p, HDR, high frame rate movie with no crop

up to 30p, Full HD up to 60p, FHD up to 120p, HDR, high frame rate movie with no crop High-speed continuous shooting at a maximum of 20 FPS

Highest ISO speed in the PowerShot category with a maximum of 12,800

Wi-Fi® 1 and Bluetooth® 2 connectivity

and Bluetooth® connectivity USB-C charge power supply

Craft Your Own Unique Visual Voice with the PowerShot G7 X III

Calling all YouTube creators, the PowerShot G7 X III is primed to be the next-generation vlogging camera. The PowerShot G7 X III features live-streaming to YouTube** capability via a wireless connection, allowing for creators of all levels to easily capture and post content in real time. The PowerShot G7 X III also offers vertical video support***, 4K up to 30P high-rate movie with no crop, full HD up to 120p, and an optical 4.2x lens, helping to achieve high image quality. Powered by the company's DIGIC 8 image processor, a new 20.1 Megapixel** sensor, and wrapped within a compact body with a microphone jack, the PowerShot G7 X III offers innovative technologies, an improved user interface and Creative Assist for both video and still photography needs.

Capture on-the-go with the PowerShot G5 X Mark II

A lighter, compact and premium point and shoot camera that touts a new pop-up EVF, touch and drag AF and new optical 5x lens, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II is perfectly positioned to provide high image quality and valuable functions. From trekking through various terrains of Patagonia where users can leverage the new panoramic shot feature, to capturing key moments with loved ones, the PowerShot G5 X Mark II will satisfy the needs of advanced amateurs who regularly use and are familiar with Canon EOS cameras as a second camera or integrate it into their daily lives.

The PowerShot G7 X III and the PowerShot G5 X Mark II have an estimated retail price of $749.99 and $899.99†, respectively and are expected to be available in August 2019. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com/

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Compatible with iOS® versions 9.3/10.3, Android™ smartphone and tablet versions 4.4/5.0/5.1/6.0/7.0/7.1. Data charges may apply with the download of the free Canon Camera Connect app. This app helps enable you to upload images to social media services. Please note that image files may contain personally identifiable information that may implicate privacy laws. Canon disclaims and has no responsibility for your use of such images. Canon does not obtain, collect or use such images or any information included in such images through this app.

2 Compatible with select smartphone and tablet devices (Android™ version 5.0 or later and the following iOS® devices: iPhone 4s or later, iPad 3rd gen. or later, iPod Touch 5th gen. or later) equipped with Bluetooth® version 4.0 or later and the Camera Connect.

* The live streaming service available with this product is for live streaming on YouTube only. To use live streaming, you need to have an active YouTube account and a CANON iMAGE GATEWAY account. Please be aware that YouTube may change, stop, or terminate its services, including live streaming, at any time without notice. Canon makes no representations or warranties with respect to any third party product or service, including live streaming.

** Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels.

*** Vertical Video Support is not available when utilizing the live streaming service available with this product (on YouTube only).

†Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

