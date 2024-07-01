Upgraded Aurigo Essentials Offering Free Trial for Local Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management solution provider, announced significant updates to Aurigo Essentials, its easy-to-use project management system for local and regional public agencies. Originally launched in June 2019, Essentials helps city and county public works departments, water authorities, transit agencies, and other government entities plan and execute their capital programs to deliver infrastructure and facilities to their communities. Agencies in the United States and Canada can now sign up for a free, 30-day trial of the software before making a commitment.

According to a United States Census Bureau report, the public sector accounts for approximately one-quarter of all construction spending in the country. Despite this, local agencies have restricted technology budgets and fewer resources than their larger counterparts at the state or federal level. Finding solutions that meet both an agency's specific business requirements and their budget can be challenging.

"With our latest release, we have transformed Essentials, powered by AI and a new mobile app, to deliver transparency, efficiency, and affordability to local agencies," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "The release includes a public portal that enhances transparency and a modern UI that improves user experience at cost-effective pricing, making these powerful tools accessible to capital project owners. With Essentials, local agencies can collaborate with general contractors, architects, and engineers efficiently. We are delighted to expand our technology offerings to help local governments manage their capital projects effectively and build a better tomorrow."

The software is designed to enhance collaboration between stakeholders, improve operational efficiency, and reduce the risk of budget and schedule overruns on projects. Standardized workflows can be deployed to ensure business process consistency, and agencies may take advantage of the system's public engagement toolset to interact with their community directly about local initiatives. Essentials is usable out-of-the-box to accelerate how quickly agencies can realize the benefits of a modern platform, eliminating the typically long and expensive process of customizing every facet of the solution.

Major updates to the Essentials platform include:

A modern, intuitive user interface

A native mobile application to track job site activities

A public-facing portal to enhance transparency and engagement with an agency's constituents

A novel set of collaboration capabilities that allow real-time communication between an agency's staff, consultants, and contractors

A free trial and cost-effective deployment without the typically lengthy and complex procurement processes associated with government software

"Often our customers with the fewest resources are the ones who can benefit most from streamlining their capital projects," said Pete Olds, Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success at Aurigo Software. "Our new Essentials offering supports a wide range of project types and allows a small project team or an entire department to get up and running much more quickly than any other commercially available product on the market right now."

Essentials has been developed to address the needs of an underserved segment of the public sector. The software is FedRAMP and StateRAMP accredited, offering the highest levels of reliability and security available to government agencies. Aurigo has seen significant growth in its local and regional customer base as agencies prepare to modernize their capital programs. Customers include the cities of Seattle, Portland, and Las Vegas, and regional agencies in Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps make the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government, with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies, Inc.