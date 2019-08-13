Upgraded Points Latest Study Ranks Average TSA Security Wait Times by U.S. Airport

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points (https://upgradedpoints.com/average-tsa-security-wait-times-us-airports/) recently offered up its newest informative study that ranks TSA security wait times across the nation from longest to shortest. Drawing directly on data compiled from the TSA, Upgraded Points explored and ranked 10 of the 25 busiest U.S. airports for wait times during specific times and days of the week. The results were then compiled, analyzed and placed in an interactive digital map. Both the shortest and longest wait times were found to be non-localized, and are spread out over multiple major airports across the country.

The Best and Worst Security Wait Times at Major U.S. Airports.

Analysis Methodology

The study looked at the 25 busiest airports in the U.S., based on 2018 passenger boarding information. The results are compiled from data representing security wait times for specific hours at all airports, from which the day and overall averages were calculated.

To rate the best and worst times for TSA security at each airport, Upgraded Points searched through every day of the week to find the maximum and minimum average wait times. The overall study considered all hours traveled, but only offered times within a single time period — from 4 p.m. through 11 p.m. — in its recommendations for best times to travel. This window was deemed the most realistic time period to suit the largest number of travelers, and also represents the time period used for the majority of flight departures.

Airport Security Wait Times: Longest and Shortest

Longest — Newark Liberty International (EWR): Located in New Jersey , EWR ranked number one on the list of longest security wait times. With an average security delay of 23.1 minutes, EWR is definitely an airport that requires a bit of patience. With some strategic planning however, it is possible to travel through EWR with a reduced risk of inconvenience. The best time to travel EWR is on a Friday, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. , with an average wait time of around 15 minutes. The absolute worst time to travel through EWR is on a Monday, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Those unfortunate enough to hit the security line at that time could be waiting up to an hour.

Other noted airports that made the best and worst lists for this study include Boston Logan, Washington Dulles International, Miami International and George Bush Intercontinental. For a complete list of the airlines reported in the study, as well as detailed graphics and access to the interactive map, please visit HERE.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that provides insider strategies on maximizing travel points and rewards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to give travelers, as well as those looking to travel a real understanding of how to maximize their points and miles. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

