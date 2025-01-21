Upgraded Points Study Finds Worst Airports, Airlines for Mishandled Luggage

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest research explores one of the biggest headaches for travelers – lost or mishandled luggage.

"Losing your luggage is a classic nightmare, turning a great trip into a frustrating ordeal," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We focused on airports and airlines with the highest rates of baggage mishaps to help inform future travelers while encouraging improvements in baggage handling processes."

Study Methodology

The study analyzed property complaint data from the Transportation Security Administration's FOIA Electronic Reading Room for the 60 busiest U.S. airports between 2015 and 2023. To ensure fair comparisons across airports of varying sizes, the data was normalized against annual passenger volumes.

For airline evaluations, the study reviewed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report, examining the number of mishandled bags per 100 enplaned bags from January to September 2024 for the 10 largest U.S. carriers. It then compared these figures to 2023 to calculate year-over-year percentage changes. Mishandled baggage as defined includes items that are lost, delayed, diverted, or damaged.

The Airports With the Most Complaints

Orlando International Airport (MCO) — 1.81 complaints per 100K passengers John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — 1.72 complaints per 100K passengers Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) — 1.71 complaints per 100K passengers Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) — 1.69 complaints per 100K passengers Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — 1.68 complaints per 100K passengers

The Airports With the Least Complaints

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — 0.31 complaints per 100K passengers, 72% fewer than the study's national average Kansas City International Airport (MCI) — 0.42 complaints per 100K passengers Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) — 0.58 complaints per 100K passengers Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) — tied at 0.59 complaints per 100K passengers

The Top 5 Worst U.S. Airlines for Mishandled Baggage

American Airlines United Airlines Alaska Airlines Delta Air Lines Southwest Airlines

