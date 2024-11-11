Upgraded Points Study Highlights the Most Weather-Delayed Airports During the Holidays: Top Hubs for Weather-Related Setbacks

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' newest survey reveals the U.S. airports most impacted by weather-related delays, based on historical data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). Examining delays from November through January, the study helps holiday travelers prepare for potential weather disruptions and identifies the airlines and airports most prone to delays due to Mother Nature.

"As the holiday season approaches, travelers brace for inevitable delays – and the weather is often a major culprit," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We've narrowed down the major hubs for this type of delay, helping travelers anticipate and better manage these holiday setbacks."

Study Methodology

The survey analyzed weather-related flight delays at the 60 busiest U.S. airports from BTS data, focusing on the holiday period from November to January – with averages taken from data between January 2019 and July 2024 (2020 data was excluded due to COVID-19 disruptions). Year-round delays and the 10 largest U.S. airlines were also examined to find the most weather-affected carriers seasonally and throughout the year. Airport rankings are based on FAA enplanement data, and airline rankings are based on capacity data from OAG.

The Top 5 Most Weather-Delayed Airports for Holiday Travel

1. A Foggy Holiday Challenge: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 42.3%

San Francisco leads the list for holiday weather delays, which are often attributed to weather issues – especially in December when over half of all delays are weather-related.

2. Winter Woes on the East Coast: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 42.1%

Running close behind, Newark faces similar weather woes. Most of its delays are caused by intense winter storms, making it one of the trickiest airports for holiday travelers.

3. Snow and Storms Strike Again: LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 38.3%

New York's LaGuardia ranks third, as East Coast winter weather often brings unavoidable delays during the holiday season.

4. Rain and Fog in the Pacific Northwest: Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 38.1%

Seattle lands on the list due to November's persistent rain and fog, accounting for delays when holiday travel is in full swing.

5. Icy Delays in New England: Logan International Airport (BOS)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 31.3%

Boston rounds out the top five, where cold and stormy conditions contribute to holiday delays, reflecting New England's famously frosty winters.

The Top 5 Least Weather-Delayed Airports for Holiday Travel

1. Sunshine and Smooth Sailing: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 11.0%

With only 11% of delays due to weather, Honolulu is the ideal choice for travelers seeking a hassle-free holiday getaway.

2. Clear Skies in Houston: William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 12.3%

Houston's Hobby Airport keeps holiday travel smooth, with few delays attributed to weather, making it a top spot for on-time departures.

3. Sunny SoCal Advantage: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 12.4%

The reliably sunny skies over Los Angeles keep LAX delays low.

4. Mild in Dallas: Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: 12.7%

Dallas Love Field maintains a low weather delay rate, providing Texas travelers with minimal disruptions during the holiday season.

5. Coastal Calm: San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Miami International Airport (MIA)

Weather-Related Delay Rate: Tied at 13.1%

With warm, coastal climates, San Diego and Miami keep weather-related delays to a minimum, making them reliable options for holiday travel.

For complete data on all airlines and airports studied, including the airlines and months with the most/least weather-related flight delays year-round, please visit the full study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

