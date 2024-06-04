Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Most Popular Canned Cocktails and Mocktails in Each U.S. State

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is making a splash in its latest study. Leveraging Google Trends search data, it mapped out the most popular canned beverages in every state.

"In a diverse nation where convenience often meets sophistication, canned cocktails and mocktails have reshaped America's drinking habits," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We wanted to highlight varying regional preferences while underscoring a broader trend towards easy-to-enjoy, sophisticated drink options – catering to both cocktail aficionados and those looking for nonalcoholic alternatives."

Study Methodology

To determine the most popular canned cocktails and mocktails in every U.S. state, the study compiled a list of 74 popular canned cocktails and wines and 25 canned mocktails. The team then analyzed the regional interest in these beverages using Google Trends search data from May 2023 to May 2024, with high search interest serving as an indicator of popularity.

Canned Delights: America's Top Picks for Canned Cocktails and Wines

Nationwide Appeal: Launched in 2019, High Noon has quickly become the favorite canned cocktail in 7 states, including Rhode Island and Wyoming. Known for its crisp and fruity vodka soda options like peach and watermelon, it is trending in hot states such as Kansas and Oklahoma, offering a refreshing respite from the summer heat.





The Sophisticated Choice: The top pick in 5 states, Bev offers an elevated canned wine experience perfect for those who prefer their vino glass-free. With its crisp notes, Bev is particularly beloved in scenic states like Montana and Vermont where its simplicity and elegance echo the natural environment.





Celebration Ghosts: Appreciated in 5 states, including Maryland and Delaware, Cutwater Spirits is celebrated for its high-quality ingredients and delicious flavors. These premium canned cocktails are a hit at social gatherings and celebrations, embodying a local appreciation for quality and convenience in equal measure.





Coastal to Southern Charm: Popular in 4 states, including Louisiana and New Hampshire, Kim Crawford stands out for its vibrant, aromatic flavors. This New Zealand wine brand brings a touch of international class to the canned wine market.





Popular in 4 states, including and , stands out for its vibrant, aromatic flavors. This wine brand brings a touch of international class to the canned wine market. Organics in the Sunshine State: In Florida, the Miami Cocktail Company beat out larger national brands with a commitment to organic ingredients and vibrant flavors. Capturing the essence of a lively and diverse Floridian culture, this local favorite stands out in the bustling cocktail scene.

Mocktail Magic: A Peek at Top Canned Mocktails Across America

Social Dominance: Hiyo Social Tonic claims the top spot in 11 states, including Indiana and Mississippi. Known for its organic adaptogens and nootropics, Hiyo offers a health-conscious twist on refreshment.





Relaxation in a Can: Leading in 8 states, such as Alaska and Maine, Recess blends hemp extract with adaptogens to craft a soothing beverage ideal for unwinding.





A Party Favorite: Mingle Mocktails leads in 7 states, including Illinois and Texas. Originally launched in Philadelphia, Mingle's fruity, sparkling concoctions make any social gathering a hit.





Mingle Mocktails leads in 7 states, including and . Originally launched in , Mingle's fruity, sparkling concoctions make any social gathering a hit. Emerging Stars: De Soi Apéritifs (co-founded by Katy Perry ), Aura Bora , and Ghia are all gaining popularity in the mocktail market, with each bringing something unique to the table.

For a detailed look at what each state is sippin' this summer, please visit the full study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

