Upgraded Points Survey Reveals Top States for Overpacking - Which States' Residents Are Struggling to Zip Their Suitcases?

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest study rifles through the suitcases of the nation to uncover the habits of those who pack like they are never coming back. There is a line between being well-prepared and overpacked, and it seems many Americans are flying by it. From stuffing suitcases days in advance to squeezing in "just 1 more" item, this study explores the extent of overpacking across America.

The U.S. States with the Most and Least Overpackers. The Packing Habits of the Average American Traveler.

"Overpacking usually starts as a 'just in case' precaution, but often ends with travelers wrestling suitcases at check-in and paying hefty fees for extra baggage," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "It's fascinating to see how the excitement of travel can lead us to overestimate what we need, turning basic packing into a pricey endeavor."

Study Methodology

The survey asked 2,200 Americans across 44 states questions on their packing habits based on a typical week-long trip to ensure uniformity in responses. Participants were queried on various aspects of packing, including the number of clothing items packed, the number of bags used, how long it took them to pack, and other challenges such as closing overstuffed suitcases and dealing with overweight luggage fees.

Responses were assigned values and averaged to generate a score for each state, scaled from 0 to 10. These scores were then summed to determine which states are most prone to overpacking.

Heavy Haulers: States Where Suitcases Bust at the Seams

Pennsylvania Packs It Up: Leading the nation, Pennsylvania scores an impressive 89.8 out of 100 for overpacking. Residents typically stuff their suitcases with over 10 shirts, 8 pairs of pants, 3 pairs of shoes, 11 pairs of underwear, and 9 pairs of socks for just a single-week getaway.

Traveling Light: States That Get Up and Go

Minnesota's Minimalism: Packing light, Minnesota achieves an extremely low overpacking score of just 15.2 out of 100. Minnesotans travel with only the essentials, bringing about 4.7 pairs of pants and a mere 2 pairs of shoes for their week-long adventures.

Nationally, 19% of Americans have had to pay extra fees for overweight luggage when traveling on a plane, and 89% of Americans would be more likely to travel on an airline that allows passengers more carry-ons or free checked bags.

Check out how long before a trip most travelers pack, a deep-dive into the contents of the average checked bag, and what each state's suitcase looks like inside by visiting the full study online .

