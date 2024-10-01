Upgraded Points Survey Uncovers Current Tipping Trends: Where Americans Will and Won't Tip in 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest survey of over 3,300 Americans reveals the businesses and U.S. states where tipping is most – and least – likely. Highlighting the rise of "tipflation" and the growing influence of digital tip prompts, the results shed light on where tipping has become a source of tension as customers navigate the increased expectations across various industries: from fast-casual dining to food delivery apps, pet services, and more.

"As tipping becomes far more common, it's interesting to see where Americans feel most pressured to tip – and where they're refusing to," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Our survey offers valuable insights into evolving tipping habits, especially in response to digital tip screens and guilt-tipping in 2024."

Upgraded Points surveyed 3,328 Americans across 47 states to determine where tipping is most and least likely. The survey focused on 10 business categories where tipping has become more common, including fast-casual restaurants, food delivery apps, ride-share drivers, pet services, and sporting event concessions. Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming were excluded due to limited responses.

Where Is Tipflation Most Prevalent?

In states like Vermont, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, tipping is the norm, with over 68% of residents regularly tipping across all 10 business types: 3 of the top 5 tipping states are in New England, where tipping culture seems ingrained in everyday transactions.

Where Is Tipflation Least Prevalent?

California (55.6%) and Utah (56.9%) rank at the bottom of this list. Living in a high-cost state, Californians may not feel compelled to tip for everyday transactions like food pickup. Utah's lower tipping percentage could be influenced by cultural norms or a more conservative approach to spending on everyday services.

Tipping by Generation

Generationally, baby boomers are the least likely to leave tips, while the youngest generation, Gen Zers, are the most likely. This trend hints at how digital tipping prompts may be shaping younger consumers' behaviors.

Unlikely Spots for Gratuity: Where Americans Tip Least

82% of Americans don't tip when prompted at auto shops as they're seen as places for professional services with already high costs, making tipping less expected. 76% of Americans do not tip at sporting event concession stands. With quick, no-frills service, tipping at concession stands feels out of place for most. 53% of Americans do not tip at fast-casual spots. With minimal interaction and faster service, tip requests at fast-casual restaurants often leave customers puzzled.

Generous Tipping in Food Delivery: Where Americans Tip Most

93% of Americans always tip on food delivery apps. The convenience of having food delivered right to one's door feels like a premium service, and customers show their appreciation with tips. 88% of Americans tip on ride-share services. Whether it's for a quick trip across town or a long ride, Americans are consistently generous with ride-share drivers. 86% of Americans tip when using grocery delivery services. From picking the right produce to navigating the aisles, grocery delivery drivers earn their tips.

Tipping Tug-of-War: Where Americans Are Conflicted

Food Pickup: Americans are divided on whether to tip for pickup orders, with 49% tipping and 51% choosing not to.

Americans are divided on whether to tip for pickup orders, with 49% tipping and 51% choosing not to. Fast food restaurants, convenience stores, grocery store self-checkout kiosks, movie theaters, and even bathrooms top the list of where tipping fatigue kicks in, especially for minimal or automated services.

For more info, check out the complete survey data including which states' residents tip the most and the states most/least affected by tipflation, by visiting the full study online.

