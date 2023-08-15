Upgrow, Inc. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrow, a leading growth-focused digital marketing agency, is excited to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023.

The Inc. 5000 list is a highly sought-after recognition that showcases the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and Upgrow is proud to be ranked among this elite group of innovative and successful businesses again in 2023. The company was also included in the exclusive list in 2022.

The Inc. 5000 list is published annually by Inc. magazine and represents a definitive ranking of the nation's most successful entrepreneurial ventures. Since its inception in 2017, Upgrow has been dedicated to providing the best lead generation and marketing strategy services to clients. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the entire Upgrow team to provide exceptional services to their clients.

With a relentless focus on driving results and fostering honest client relationships, the company has experienced exponential growth, rapidly expanding its reach and market presence. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Upgrow's innovative approach and the positive impact it has made in the marketing lead generation sector.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list has been a goal since we started and it feels unreal to be included again. This is an incredible honor," said Ryder Meehan, Co-Founder of Upgrow. "Our extraordinary team worked relentlessly to make this happen, and our clients were incredible partners pushing us to be our best."

This recognition comes at a momentous time for Upgrow, as it continues to embark on an exciting growth journey. With plans to expand its SEO content writing services and continue innovating with AI and marketing technology, Upgrow is well-positioned to build upon this achievement and solidify its position as a leading force in the digital marketing space.

About Upgrow

Upgrow, Inc. is an ROI-driven digital marketing agency focused on growth marketing. Since 2017, the company has been dedicated to driving leads and sales. Through its ability to scale up quickly and identify new opportunities for growth, Upgrow has achieved remarkable growth and is committed to delivering unmatched value to its clients.

For more information about Upgrow, please visit https://www.upgrow.io/ .

