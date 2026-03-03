UpGuard Introduces Risk Automations, Enabling Security Teams to Resolve Threats in Seconds

Risk Automations reduces manual effort and drives immediate, measurable action on every risk discovered

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpGuard , a leader in cybersecurity and risk management, today announced the launch of Risk Automations, moving security teams from discovery to resolution in seconds. Purpose-built for GRC engineering, Risk Automations is the fifth pillar of UpGuard's Cyber Risk Posture Management (CRPM) platform, joining Vendor Risk, Breach Risk, User Risk, and Trust Exchange to deliver automated, real-time risk resolution across the enterprise.

The launch follows UpGuard's recent announcement of its $75M Series C funding round , accelerating the company's investment in platform innovation and global expansion. With seamless connectivity to over 100 tools, including ServiceNow, Splunk, CrowdStrike, and Jira, Risk Automations unifies existing data sources, eliminates manual handoffs, and centralizes visibility across an organization's security stack.

"We've always believed that the gap between knowing about a risk and acting on it is where breaches happen," said Mike Baukes, CEO of UpGuard. "Risk Automations closes that gap. Combined with our Series C investment, this launch signals a new phase for UpGuard, one where our CRPM platform doesn't just identify risk, it resolves it."

Risk discovery, triage, and remediation have traditionally been time-consuming and error-prone, hampered by disconnected ticketing systems, constant context-switching, and manual processes that extend time to resolution and increase breach exposure. Risk Automations addresses these challenges by connecting risk intelligence directly to operational systems, allowing teams to build custom node-based workflows using a visual editor or choose from a library of purpose-built templates.

"Risk Automations is the action layer every modern security team needs," said Jess Hooper, vice president, Product at UpGuard. "Security teams are inundated with information, but prioritizing that information and taking action is manual and unrefined. We are changing that by connecting risk intelligence directly to ticketing and system execution so that organizations can move from discovery to resolution in seconds, turning a reactive burden into a proactive competitive advantage."

Key benefits of Risk Automations:

Integrate the entire UpGuard Platform directly with over 100 common tools , including ServiceNow, Splunk, Zendesk, Cloudflare, Entra, Jira, and more, to eliminate siloed data and manual overhead.

, including ServiceNow, Splunk, Zendesk, Cloudflare, Entra, Jira, and more, to eliminate siloed data and manual overhead. Filter and surface the right data to the right people at the right time , pushing customized alerts and reporting to Slack, MS Teams, ticketing platforms, or email.

, pushing customized alerts and reporting to Slack, MS Teams, ticketing platforms, or email. Automate the full resolution of risks from discovery, to triage and ticketing, even through system-level remediation, such as blocking malicious IPs or resetting compromised credentials. Add human expertise and judgement for sensitive workflows, or allow the system to act completely autonomously.

Risk Automations comes out of the box with a library of workflow templates designed for the needs of security teams and offers an easy to use drag-and-drop interface for building custom automations with endless functionality.

Risk Automations is available to all UpGuard customers. It will be showcased at UpGuard Summit March 3 and 5, the premiere virtual conference for global security leaders to focus on the future of cyber risk. To register for Summit, visit https://www.upguard.com/summit .

To learn more about Risk Automations, visit https://www.upguard.com/product/risk-automations

About UpGuard

Founded in 2012, UpGuard is a leader in cybersecurity and risk management. The company's AI-powered platform for Cyber Risk Posture Management (CRPM) provides a centralized, actionable view of cyber risk across an organization's vendors, attack surface, and workforce. Trusted by thousands of companies, UpGuard's platform is designed to help security teams manage cyber risk with confidence and efficiency. To learn more, visit www.upguard.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Julie Huang

[email protected]

SOURCE UpGuard