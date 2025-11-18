UpGuard Launches Trust Exchange with Premium Features to Streamline Cyber Security Communications and Accelerate Sales

New tier eliminates the need for manual security questionnaires, improves sales cycles and enhances trust

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UpGuard, a leader in cybersecurity and risk management, today announced the launch of Trust Exchange Paid. Building on the success of the Trust Exchange free offering which empowers tens of thousands of customers to effectively communicate their security posture, Trust Exchange's premium features streamlines a persistent bottleneck in B2B sales - the manual, repetitive burden of responding to security questionnaires. This new tier of features builds upon the free Trust Exchange offering, adding the ability to create and manage multiple Trust Centers and scale security questionnaire response efficiently, expediting security posture communication at scale to improve sales cycles.

Communicating security posture is complicated, time consuming, and impacts multiple teams inside an organization. Trust Exchange addresses this challenge by giving organizations a collection of tools that increase efficiency, eliminate repeated manual effort, and streamlines security communication processes. This benefits security teams looking for efficiency in demonstrating their posture as well as sales teams aiming for shorter deal cycles. The offering is an ideal solution for organizations that have to frequently complete these questionnaires, helping them expedite their processes and improve their ability to effectively communicate their security posture.

Trust Exchange centers around two primary feature groups:

Trust Center: A centralized security communication platform for organizations to share with vendors that includes security ratings, certifications, answers to common security questions, and critical security documentation.

A centralized security communication platform for organizations to share with vendors that includes security ratings, certifications, answers to common security questions, and critical security documentation. Questionnaire Response with AI Autofill: Trust Exchange's AI Autofill populates and customizes responses based on answers you've already given, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and reducing time to questionnaire submission substantially.

"We built Trust Exchange to turn security posture communication from a hurdle into a competitive advantage," said Jess Hooper, vice president, Product at UpGuard. "Business relationships demand trust, but establishing that trust with manual documentation over and over again is unsustainable. By giving our customers the tools to respond to questionnaires faster and the ability to customize their Trust Center, we are fundamentally changing how security and sales teams partner to support business growth."

Trust Exchange is centered around enabling detailed and proactive communication and efficient completion of security questionnaires at volume.

Paid Features Include:

15 Questionnaire Imports a month: The platform uses AI to instantly analyze inbound security questionnaires and fills them with accurate answers, reducing time to questionnaire submission from weeks to days. When using UpGuard's AI tools, 40% of questionnaires were able to be returned in under 2 days.

The platform uses AI to instantly analyze inbound security questionnaires and fills them with accurate answers, reducing time to questionnaire submission from weeks to days. When using UpGuard's AI tools, 40% of questionnaires were able to be returned in under 2 days. Multiple Trust Centers: Organizations can instantly spin up tailored Trust Centers for each product, market, or subsidiary instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach.

Organizations can instantly spin up tailored Trust Centers for each product, market, or subsidiary instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach. Custom URLs: Utilize custom, branded URLs for the Trust Center, elevating the professional presentation of their security posture while building trust.

Utilize custom, branded URLs for the Trust Center, elevating the professional presentation of their security posture while building trust. PDF Watermarks: Add additional protection and security to PDFs by adding watermarks to all Trust Center PDF downloads.

"The premium features in Trust Exchange are a game changer for security communications," added Hooper. "Security teams can fully own and standardize the narrative by letting prospects and clients see the exact compliance documentation relevant to their needs, while also enabling Sales to make the sales cycle faster and more efficient."

Trust Exchange is available immediately. To learn more about the new capabilities and to get started, visit https://www.upguard.com/product/trust-exchange/paid .

About UpGuard

Founded in 2012, UpGuard is a leader in cybersecurity and risk management. The company's AI-powered platform for cyber risk posture management (CRPM) provides a centralized, actionable view of cyber risk across an organization's vendors, attack surface, and workforce. Trusted by thousands of companies, UpGuard's platform is designed to help security teams manage cyber risk with confidence and efficiency. To learn more, visit www.upguard.com .

SOURCE UpGuard