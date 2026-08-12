UpGuard Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace to Accelerate Cyber Risk Operations

Lean Security Teams Can Consolidate Fragmented Risk Tools into a Unified Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpGuard, a leader in cybersecurity and risk management, today announced that UpGuard is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Customers can now use their existing Google Cloud commitments to purchase UpGuard's AI-powered platform for managing their vendor ecosystems, attack surface and workforce risks, simplifying procurement and accelerating their security initiatives.

In today's security environment, lean security teams are challenged by tool fragmentation, managing vendor risk, attack surfaces, and compliance across disjointed, manual solutions. This leaves critical blind spots even as regulatory mandates demand more rigorous and continuous oversight. UpGuard solves this by consolidating these categories into a single platform, providing the unified visibility and guided remediation teams need to protect their infrastructure.

With UpGuard, customers can deploy continuous cyber supply chain monitoring, external attack surface management, and automated compliance reporting. Where ratings-only tools stop at a score, UpGuard delivers daily scanning across 70+ risk vectors, AI-powered questionnaire automation, remediation workflows, and board-ready reporting, all running on Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure.

"By making UpGuard available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are helping security teams to deploy continuous, automated risk oversight using the budget they have already committed," said Jackie Ariston, chief revenue officer at UpGuard. "It helps eliminate the friction of new vendor contracts, allowing customers to focus on what matters most: proactively identifying and closing their most critical exposure gaps."

"Bringing UpGuard to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage its cybersecurity platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "UpGuard can securely scale and support organizations using its AI-powered platform for continuous cyber supply chain monitoring, external attack surface management, and automated compliance reporting."

Key benefits of UpGuard's collaboration with Google Cloud include:

One platform instead of disconnected point tools: UpGuard offers an advantage by not surfacing risks in isolation. This is compounding intelligence: signals across vendor risk, attack surface, and workforce inform one another, automatically reframing the organization's total risk posture. When a vendor is breached, UpGuard automatically updates the organization's exposure and routes guided remediation to the right team across 100+ integrations, including Jira, ServiceNow, and Slack.

UpGuard offers an advantage by not surfacing risks in isolation. This is compounding intelligence: signals across vendor risk, attack surface, and workforce inform one another, automatically reframing the organization's total risk posture. When a vendor is breached, UpGuard automatically updates the organization's exposure and routes guided remediation to the right team across 100+ integrations, including Jira, ServiceNow, and Slack. Enterprise-scale cyber risk management on Google Cloud's secure, scalable infrastructure: Built on Google Kubernetes Engine and Cloud Run functions, UpGuard scans more than 1 billion risk signals daily across 14 million+ pre-scored organizations. This high-scale architecture delivers same-day automated visibility for new vendors versus the weeks-long manual processes legacy programs rely on.

Built on Google Kubernetes Engine and Cloud Run functions, UpGuard scans more than 1 billion risk signals daily across 14 million+ pre-scored organizations. This high-scale architecture delivers same-day automated visibility for new vendors versus the weeks-long manual processes legacy programs rely on. Streamlined procurement: Google Cloud customers can now draw down on their existing committed cloud spend to fund their UpGuard deployment. This eliminates the need for separate vendor contracts, parallel procurement cycles, and fragmented billing, consolidating costs onto their existing Google Cloud invoice.

For more information about UpGuard on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit: https://www.upguard.com/google-cloud-marketplace

About UpGuard

Founded in 2012, UpGuard is a leader in cybersecurity and cyber risk management. UpGuard's Risk Operations Center, the platform for Cyber Risk Posture Management (CRPM), gives security teams one centralized, actionable view of cyber risk across their vendors, attack surface, and workforce, with AI agents that do the repetitive work and proof that risk is going down. Trusted by thousands of organizations, UpGuard helps lean teams run cyber risk with confidence and efficiency. UpGuard is headquartered in Hobart, Australia, with US headquarters in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.upguard.com.

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SOURCE UpGuard