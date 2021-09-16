UpHealth Expands Access to Remote Video Interpretation Telemedicine Technology for Underserved Communities

DELREY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) announced an expansion of its virtual care technology for underserved communities across the country. The platform will bring remote language interpreters to the point of care and help providers connect and communicate with patients who have limited English proficiency or are deaf or hearing impaired and is part of UpHealth's broader mission to facilitate the coordination of care.

The contract adds eight new health facilities nationwide, including federally qualified health centers, and 260,000 annual encounters to improve care in underserved communities.

"UpHealth's solution to bring language interpretation to the point of care is unmatched as it helps address large disparities in access to care for thousands of individuals across the country," said Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth. "With this expansion, we further solidify our leadership and demonstrate the value of the UpHealth digital health platform to augment care teams by bringing scarce resources remotely to the point of care."

UpHealth's new facilities are:

Family Health Care | Kansas City, Kansas

Risen Son Christian Village | Council Bluffs, Iowa

Centrasota Oral Surgeons | St. Cloud and Alexandria, Minnesota

and Moscow Pullman OB/GYN | Pullman, Washington

Hui Mālama Ola Nā ʻŌiwi Family Medicine Clinic | Hilo, Hawaii

Sacred Circle Healthcare | Salt Lake City, Utah

Community Response for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County | Lincoln, Nebraska

and | Box Elder School District | Brigham City, Utah

UpHealth was a pioneer in bringing medically trained language interpreters virtually at the point of care, and now has expanded its virtual care service to include telepsychiatry, telestroke, e-visit and other use cases that give clients the ability to create a custom telemedicine program for patients across the full continuum of care. UpHealth's virtual care solution integrates with EHR, telehealth and patient experience platforms to provide language access anytime, anywhere at more than 1,900 healthcare locations in the U.S.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter, UpHealth Inc. on LinkedIn and @uphealthinc on Instagram.

