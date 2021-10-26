UpHealth Partners with Mazars to Develop Integrated Compliance Program

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) and Mazars are partnering to collaboratively develop an integrated compliance roadmap for UpHealth.

Mazars is a global leader in healthcare, providing the healthcare sector with advice, guidance and solutions to drive informed decisions and successful outcomes.

"We are very happy to engage Mazars to further enhance our compliance program. This is a critical area for UpHealth, and we now have a world-class team to ensure that UpHealth continues to lead in compliance," said Ranjani Ramakrishna, E.V.P. Legal, UpHealth, Inc.

Mazars will support UpHealth's continued efforts to lead compliance in the following key areas: operations, governance, security and privacy. The Mazars team's efforts will meet UpHealth's immediate and existing compliance, privacy and security needs while creating a foundational corporate-level governance structure for UpHealth to meet its longer-term strategic objectives. This integrated service offering is specifically designed to allow UpHealth's leadership to have unrestricted access to Mazars' subject-matter experts to manage and mature UpHealth's compliance, privacy and security programs.

The integrated compliance roadmap will focus on:

Maintaining compliance standards to applicable regulatory authorities in terms of operations, governance, security and privacy.

Advancing security programs to meet immediate and long-term operational and compliance needs.

Educating regarding compliance, privacy and security issues.

Identifiying, communicating and correcting operational/compliance vulnerabilities.

Meeting professional standards applicable to the organization and its core values.

Maximizing shareholder value by preparing the organization to develop strategic partnerships and meet partnership procurement expectations.

The Mazars team is led by Laura Peth, principal, Healthcare Consulting Practice, who has a proven track record of delivering compliance and operational leadership, support and process improvement to a variety of healthcare organizations. Laura is Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC), Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and holds a Masters in Public Affairs (MPA) from Indiana University. The Mazars team will function as the interim chief compliance officer (CCO), chief privacy officer (CPO) and chief information security officer (CISO) of UpHealth. Mazars will also engage clinical, medical management, pharmacy, regulatory and compliance experts to provide additional support to the core team as needed.

"The Mazars Healthcare Consulting Practice consists of specialists and multidisciplinary advisers with decades of healthcare operational leadership experience. We understand all aspects of the healthcare sector and the unique challenges our clients face. By taking an integrated and collaborative approach, we will work with UpHealth as one team, pulling together necessary experts from across the Mazars network to ensure UpHealth has the right advice and guidance to most effectively meet its objectives," said Laura Peth, principal, Healthcare Consulting Practice, Mazars.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that can improve access, outcomes, and costs with digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc. on LinkedIn.

About Mazars USA LLP

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000 professionals around the world. Mazars industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, highgrowth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

Mazars works as a single, integrated team, committed to helping its clients and people succeed by respecting who they are and how they work, adapting our approach accordingly. Mazars takes pride in what we do and are committed to playing its part in building the economic foundations of a fair and prosperous world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our management team's current expectations and beliefs in light of their collective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on UpHealth as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including regulatory approvals, the ability of UpHealth to continue to meet the NYSE listing standards, product and service acceptance, and that UpHealth will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of UpHealth's filings with the SEC, and in UpHealth's current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to UpHealth as of the date hereof, and UpHealth assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

