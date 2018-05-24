Uphold Now Offers Full Functionality With XRP Ledger

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Uphold Inc., a leading global digital money platform that has powered more than $3 billion in transactions across 184 countries, has completed its integration with the XRP ledger.

Today's news comes on the heels of the company's March announcement of Uphold becoming the first platform to make XRP generally accessible in the United States. Uphold has now satisfied an increasing need to provide its members with full access to Ripple's fast-growing ecosystem. As the third most popular cryptocurrency, with a current market cap of $26 billion, there is a clear demand for XRP and enabling full connectivity provides users with over 1,500 currency pairings.

Uphold was one of the first global retail platforms to provide instant access to XRP via its many funding methods: bank transfer, debit/credit card and seven other supported cryptocurrency network rails.

The Uphold App is now one of the few consumer digital money platforms to support full XRP ledger connectivity. This is a key differentiator, as most retail competitors only provide custodial services aimed at crypto speculators. In other words, they are unable to issue actual XRP wallet addresses, which means their customers are unable to deposit, withdraw or send XRP to other digital wallets - they can only exchange its value back and forth to fiat currencies.

"This is an important milestone for Uphold and our members. We were the first to make XRP easily available in the U.S., expanding our offering to include full connectivity to the XRP ledger was the clear next step, said Robin O'Connell, CRO of Uphold. This space is becoming crowded with new wallets popping up, offering access to crypto's, but, if you read the fine print, they're not selling the actual cryptocurrency and arguably having a negative impact on the market."

As with its previous early mover launches of Bitcoin Cash, Dash and Brave's Basic Attention Token, Uphold remains dedicated to being the first to provide its members with full access to the widest range of popular and emerging assets. Furthermore, the company's open API powers cryptocurrency payroll services, AI-powered robo-trading, gold trading, and browser-based advertising payments.

