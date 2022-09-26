Upholstered Furniture Market Size to Grow by USD 15.96 billion, Growing Influence of Different Retailing Channels to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global upholstered furniture market is driven by the growing influence of different retailing channels. This growth is influenced by the increasing popularity of online and offline retailing channels across the world. Offline retailers include organized retailers such as manufacturer-branded stores, traditional stores, rental stores, discount stores, warehouse clubs, and designer stores. The number of these retailers has increased owing to rapid industrialization. They have become one of the primary sources of selling and distributing upholstered globally. The influence of e-commerce-based shopping and online retailing has increased due to the rising internet penetration. Various players have launched new online stores or e-commerce-based outlets. They are also focusing on selling their products through channels such as mobile apps to target alternative retailing channels. Thus, the rising influence of different retailing channels will drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Upholstered Furniture Market 2022-2026

The upholstered furniture market size is expected to grow by USD 15.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Upholstered Furniture Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Offline stores enable consumers to physically examine upholstered furniture, unlike online distribution channels. Offline upholstered furniture stores are popular in developed and developing countries across the world.

Upholstered Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 47% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key countries for the upholstered furniture market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Ashcomm LLC

Bassett Furniture Industries

Century Furniture LLC

Craftmaster Furniture Inc.

DELTA furnishers

DFS Furniture PLC

Ekornes Ltd.

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Hooker Furniture Corp.

Hughes Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Intermountain Furniture Manufacturing

LaZBoy Inc.

LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC

Mayo Manufacturing Corp.

Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC

Palliser Furniture Ltd.

Rowe Fine Furniture Inc.

Sherrill Furniture

ShowroomSoftware

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments in the upholstered furniture market. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

What our reports offer

Market share assessments for regional-level as well as country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimates

Competitive landscaping highlighting the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, recent developments, and financials

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports

Carpets and Rugs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The carpets and rugs market share is expected to increase by USD 32.8 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Online Home Decor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online home decor market share is expected to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Upholstered Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle

East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Bassett Furniture Industries, Century

Furniture LLC, Craftmaster Furniture Inc., DELTA

furnishers, DFS Furniture PLC, Ekornes Ltd., Flexsteel

Industries Inc., Hooker Furniture Corp., Hughes Furniture

Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Intermountain

Furniture Manufacturing, LaZBoy Inc.,

LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC, Mayo Manufacturing Corp.,

Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC, Palliser Furniture

Ltd., Rowe Fine Furniture Inc., Sherrill Furniture, and

ShowroomSoftware Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and

obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast

period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking

for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ashcomm LLC

Exhibit 89: Ashcomm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ashcomm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ashcomm LLC - Key offerings

10.4 DFS Furniture PLC

Exhibit 92: DFS Furniture PLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: DFS Furniture PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 94: DFS Furniture PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: DFS Furniture PLC - Segment focus

10.5 Hooker Furniture Corp.

Exhibit 96: Hooker Furniture Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Hooker Furniture Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Hooker Furniture Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Hooker Furniture Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 LaZBoy Inc.

Exhibit 100: LaZBoy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: LaZBoy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: LaZBoy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: LaZBoy Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC

Exhibit 104: LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: LEEINDUSTRIES.COM LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Mayo Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 107: Mayo Manufacturing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mayo Manufacturing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Mayo Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC

Exhibit 110: Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Norwalk Custom Order Furniture LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Palliser Furniture Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Palliser Furniture Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Palliser Furniture Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Palliser Furniture Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Rowe Fine Furniture Inc.

Exhibit 116: Rowe Fine Furniture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Rowe Fine Furniture Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Rowe Fine Furniture Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sherrill Furniture

Exhibit 119: Sherrill Furniture - Overview



Exhibit 120: Sherrill Furniture - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Sherrill Furniture - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio