Upin & Ipin First Malaysian Film to Qualify for Academy's Animated Film Category

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian animated feature Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris will screen for one week at the Laemmle Glendale on November 8 in a qualifying run for the 92nd Academy Awards Best Animated Film category. One of 32 films in the race, it is the first animated film from Malaysia to qualify in this category.

Upin & Ipin will also screen at the Asian World Film Festival at the ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City on Friday, November 8 at 8:00PM.

The film was seen by two million in its Malaysia run and is set to be released in a number of other countries. It has received awards at numerous film festivals, including the Montreal International Animation Film Festival (ANIMAZE) and is the only Malaysian film to receive an award from the Palm Springs International Animation Festival and Expo (PSIAF) in the Best Animated Feature category. It has also been selected as Malaysia's representative for the Asian Academy Creative Awards to be held in December.

The film, which tells of the adventures of two brothers, was directed by David Chua Boon Ghee and produced by Les' Copaque Production. The characters are well-known through Malay folktales. The new animated adventure UPIN & IPIN follows twin brothers on their quest to save the fantastical kingdom of Inderaloka from the evil Raja Bersiong. It all begins when Upin, Ipin, and their friends stumble upon a mystical dagger that leads them straight into Inderaloka. While trying to find their way back home, they are tasked with restoring the kingdom to its former glory. Opening locally in March, it was seen by more than two million in Malaysia.

The trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgbSK5RP3xs&feature=youtu.be

UPIN & IPIN (2019, Malaysia, unrated, 99 minutes, in Malay with English subtitles) Directed by Adam Bin Amiruddin, Syed Nurfaiz Khalid bin Syed Ibrahim and Ahmad Razuri bin Roseli.

