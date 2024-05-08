Upkara seeks partnerships for breakthrough biomolecule stabilization technology under leadership of new CEO

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upkara, a biotechnology company specializing in stabilization of biomolecules, today announced the launch of a proprietary technology that eliminates the need for cold storage or lyophilization (freeze-drying) for preserving biological molecules, dramatically simplifying the manufacturing, shipping, and use of analytical products such as research assays and diagnostic test kits.

The novel stabilization technology, called capillary-mediated vitrification (CMV), quickly evaporates water from samples without the freezing step that makes lyophilization expensive, time consuming, and results in reduced product yields. The more rapid Upkara process preserves proteins, antibodies, nucleic acids, enzymes, and other biologicals, stabilizing them for months to years at ambient or above-ambient temperatures. The technology streamlines product development and manufacturing, reduces supply chain risks, curtails expenses, expands market access, and improves sustainability.

Upkara offers licensing of their stabilization technology to commercial reagent and kit manufacturers for integration onto manufacturing lines, or customers can contract Upkara to provide stabilization services.

"I'm tremendously excited to engage with partners across the biotechnology industry to demonstrate the transformative potential of our stabilization technology on manufacturing lines," says new CEO, Rich Troyer. "By working closely with leading reagent, assay, and diagnostic kit producers, as well as pharma and biotech manufacturers, we are utilizing our novel process to streamline production, enhance product stability and shelf-life, improve assay workflows, reduce cold chain requirements, and drive sustainability gains. These collaborative efforts will be pivotal for scaling adoption and realizing the full impact of this breakthrough innovation."

To learn more about Upkara's proprietary technology, register for a joint webinar with AssayQuant Technologies, Inc. and B2S Life Sciences, to be held May 23, 2024, that explores performance data of reagents stabilized with CMV.

Register now.

Reach out and learn how to partner with Upkara to meet your stabilization needs by visiting www.upkara.com/partnership.

About Upkara

Upkara is disrupting the biomolecule stabilization industry through its patented capillary mediated vitrification (CMV) process that requires minimal customization, enables increased multiplexing and workflow improvements, has significantly reduced resource and development requirements, achieves stability at ambient temperatures, and reduces cold chain storage and shipping requirements with applications in the life science reagent, pharmaceutical, and biotech markets. For more information, visit upkara.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

