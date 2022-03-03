Upkey Launches Free Online Career Creation Course to Help Early-Career Jobseekers Land the Job of Their Dreams

To create the course, Upkey partnered with leaders and experts in recruitment, management, education, and entrepreneurship from companies like LinkedIn, PepsiCo, Exelon, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits; career counselors from universities like Illinois Tech, Purdue University, Trinity Christian College; and mission-driven non-profits like Bronze Valley.

The Career Creation Course content is introduced by Jerry Doyle, a globally-respected leader in higher education in student success, engagement and career readiness; Doyle has held administrative positions at the University of Chicago, Illinois Institute of Technology, The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, Emerson College and Harvard University, among others.

"Upkey strives to create a world where opportunities are expanded and extended to everyone – so that each person gets their chance to shine, and achieve their dreams," said Filip Chereches-Tosa, Upkey Co-Founder and Head of Product.

"We are pursuing this goal by working with our amazing partners to democratize and deliver powerful educational content - giving early career job seekers the tools and training they need to succeed, and making it easier and more accessible for everyone to compete regardless of their background," said Chereches-Tosa.

The course covers all the important aspects of how to successfully start a career, including engaging videos with advice, hacks, and tips to help early career jobseekers get the best possible career head start:

Job Exploration - Learn how to efficiently search for a job, explore potential career options, and create a compelling job application.

Interviewing - Find out how to stand out from other candidates in the interview stage, how to prepare for an interview, and how to succeed during live and virtual interviews.

Career Launch - Get some early career hacks on how to best kick off your first job and what you should look out for when you first join a company.

Professional Evolution - Discover tips and tricks on how to progress in your career and achieve your long-term goals.

The course is completely free and job seekers can learn at their own pace. Those who successfully complete all of the course modules and final assesment are eligible to receive a Certificate in Career Creation from IE Business School.

A LinkedIn Top Startup for 2020, the company investors include S3 Ventures, Tensility Ventures, Bronze Valley, Chicago Ventures. Upkey has helped over 100,000 students benefit from its career readiness tools and courses, and currently counts Purdue University, University of Central Florida, University of Illinois at Chicago, and Baylor University as some of its customers.

Upkey is dedicated to providing career seekers with the technology, tools, education, insights and opportunities to build the career of their dreams - regardless of their background. We believe that access, opportunity, and knowledge must be democratized, and that by delivering valuable content in an accessible and straightforward format, we can level the playing field and give everyone the shot they deserve. Learn more about Upkey at Upkey.com .

