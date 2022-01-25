UPL advances OpenAg 'Reimagining Sustainability' goal with appointment of Mike Frank as President and Chief Operating Officer UPL

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL), a leader in global food systems and sustainable agriculture technologies, announces today that it is appointing Mike Frank as President and Chief Operating Officer UPL Crop Protection. Mike brings deep industry knowledge and extraordinary 'end-to-end' expertise, gleaned from his years at Monsanto and most recently at Nutrien, where he served as Executive Vice President and CEO, Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Jai Shroff, Group CEO of UPL, said, "Agriculture is one of the only systems on the planet that has the ability to reshape and reverse the effects of climate change. Mike's global perspective, entrepreneurial style and hands-on approach, coupled with a deep understanding of global food security challenges and driving passion for environmental and economic sustainability, makes him an excellent cultural fit to take UPL to the next level."

Mike Frank said, "I'm very impressed with UPL's leadership in sustainability and the OpenAg 'Reimagining Sustainability' platform, which takes a unique approach at bringing together the various stakeholders in the food and agriculture ecosystem, focusing on helping farmers, advancing new and more sustainable technologies and feeding a growing planet. It's an honor to join this dynamic team."

Carlos Pellicer, Chief Operating Officer, continues his long association with UPL and will be working with Mike Frank for a handover of responsibilities to him on 1st April 2022 with the start of the new financial year.

Carlos will drive UPL group's growth strategy, leading multiple projects under OpenAg, including UPL's post-harvest business, carbon and digital projects, as a member of the Group Executive Committee to enhance farmer resilience.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of UPL, Jai Shroff commended Carlos for his extraordinary contribution. He said, "He has been a key architect in transforming UPL from a products company to a global leader in sustainable agriculture technologies and solutions. A farmer himself, Carlos is passionate about understanding customer's pain points and finding innovative ways to resolve their challenges. The originator of our OpenAg purpose, his commitment to a purpose-led strategy has brought new energy and focus across our entire operation, creating a 'one team' mindset that is powering our growth trajectory."

In closing Carlos Pellicer said, "The potential for UPL to create new value is incredible. The organisation is uniquely positioned to become the new no. 1, at the cross-point of sustainable ag and sustainable food systems. With a fantastic team around the world, I believe Mike Frank is the right person to take UPL and OpenAg to the next level and unleash its full potential. The world needs it."

UPL Group is reimagining sustainability across the breadth of its operations, powered by its OpenAg purpose to create sustainable growth for all.

About Mike Frank

Most recently, Mike was Executive Vice President and CEO, Nutrien Ag Solutions at Nutrien from 2017 to 2021, which is the world's largest agriculture retail organization. Previously he spent 25 years at Monsanto, with his initial years in sales, marketing and business strategy roles. He then had several general manager roles, including leading the Monsanto business in China as well as the global crop protection business. In 2011 he was chosen to lead Monsanto's Global Manufacturing Operations with 90 sites in 24 countries. In 2013 Mike led all operations for Monsanto's international business and then from 2014 – 2017, Mike served as Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Monsanto, leading their global commercial operations. Mike has managed significant complexity and has led multiple change initiatives, consistently delivering superior results. Having lived in China, Canada and United States and successfully leading global P&Ls of meaningful size, he is a well-rounded global leader. Mike's broad background in sales, marketing, innovation and supply chain lends him credibility as an extraordinary talent in the industry. Further, his exposure to investors during the Monsanto and Nutrien days, positions him as a known and respected figure on Wall Street. Mike holds an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University and a bachelor degree in agricultural engineering from University of Saskatchewan.

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5.2 billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg™, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

