UPL and CH4 Global sign strategic partnership agreement that aims to bring methane-reducing feed supplement to millions of cattle

Exclusive partnership combines UPL's market reach with CH4 Global's seaweed-based feed additive, Methane Tamer™, targeting key cattle markets in India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay

MUMBAI, India and HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL, a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, and CH4 Global today announced they have signed a strategic partnership agreement that aims to bring the latter's methane-reducing feed supplement to millions of cattle per day.

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions.

Under the multi-phase, multi-year agreement, UPL and CH4 Global will develop a comprehensive roadmap targeting key livestock markets in India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, which together represent more than 40% of the world's cattle population. The collaboration will establish specific business models to distribute CH4 Global's Methane Tamer™ cattle feed additive in each of these markets. The program aims to enable the livestock sector to significantly lower its emission footprint through the use of eco-friendly animal feed solutions.

Methane Tamer, CH4 Global's flagship product innovation, is a stable, formulated cattle feed supplement based on whole Asparagopsis seaweed that has been shown in studies to reduce enteric methane emissions from cattle by up to 90% when used as recommended. Enteric methane from livestock digestion is a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions and is the single largest human-driven source of methane globally.

The formulated supplement will integrate Methane Tamer with UPL's existing feed formulations, leveraging the company's deep market knowledge, customer relationships, and distribution networks in the target geographies.

"Our OpenAg purpose places collaboration at the heart of progress, and through this partnership we aim to mark an important step in showing how agriculture can deliver on overall efforts to reduce greenhouse gasses," said Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO, UPL. Methane is almost thirty times as harmful for global warming than CO2 and recent reports show the highest levels in 800,000 years, so its reduction must be our top priority. This initiative will present a new model for sustainable livestock which can be scaled globally, helping the industry reach net-zero for greenhouse gasses by adopting methane mitigation technologies, and demonstrating agriculture's positive impact on the environment."

"We are thrilled to join forces with a market leader like UPL to accelerate the global adoption of Methane Tamer," said CH4 Global Co-Founder, President, and CEO Steve Meller. "UPL's vast footprint across the key markets and its trusted relationships with farmers make them an ideal partner as we scale up to meet the massive need for enteric methane reduction solutions."

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions with annual revenue exceeding $5 Billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biological and traditional crop protection solutions with over 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries and represented by more than 12,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain, including seeds, post-harvest, and physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global is on a mission to deliver gigaton-scale emissions reductions over the next decade using whole dried Asparagopsis seaweed -- the safest and most effective way of targeting livestock methane. The company's flagship product, Methane Tamer™, leverages Asparagopsis to reduce enteric methane emissions in cattle by up to 90%. Through its innovative EcoPark cultivation system, CH4 Global is scaling rapidly to meet global demand, ensuring profitability throughout the supply chain without relying on subsidies. Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with operations in Australia and New Zealand, CH4 Global is pioneering a new era of sustainable animal agriculture; to learn more, please visit www.ch4global.com.

Media Contacts

UPL:

Jyoti Vaddi, UPL Ltd.

[email protected]

+91 9177433078

Kapil Kulkarni, Adfactors PR

[email protected]

+91 9820203787

CH4 Global, Inc.:

For press inquiries outside of Australia and New Zealand

Greg Frost

[email protected]

For press inquiries in Australia and New Zealand

Verity Edwards, Hughes Public Relations and Communication Counsel

[email protected] | P: 08 8412 4100 | M: 0412 678 942

SOURCE CH4 Global, Inc.