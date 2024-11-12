UPL CORP AND CAC NANTONG ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF CYPROFLANILIDE INSECTICIDE

Cyproflanilide is a novel insecticide invented by CAC Nantong, offering highly effective chewing pest control and pest resistance management across key crops

UPL Corp and CAC Nantong will jointly develop, register, and commercialize cyproflanilide products within their respective markets

LONDON and SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp), a global provider of holistic and sustainable agricultural solutions, and CAC Nantong Chemical Co. Ltd. (CAC Nantong), a leading agrochemical company in China, jointly announce a new strategic partnership to develop, register, and commercialize cyproflanilide products within their respective markets.

Cyproflanilide is a new, proprietary insecticide specifically designed to combat pest resistance. It is effective across a wide range of chewing pests in multiple crops, including but not limited to rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, fruits, and vegetables. Cyproflanilide offers high efficacy at low use rates against a broad pest spectrum, including lepidoptera pests resistant to the most established active ingredients, through both contact and ingestion. The compound is exceptionally versatile, making it suitable for applications in foliar and soil as well as the public health sector.

Christina Coen, CMO of UPL Corp, said: "We are excited to enter this long-term agreement with CAC Nantong to introduce this revolutionary insecticide to more growers in new markets. This initiative aligns with our value-added portfolio strategy by introducing a proprietary active ingredient with a differentiated mode of action and underscores our commitment to advancing agricultural innovation and setting new standards in pest management. By adding cyproflanilide to our global portfolio, we strengthen our ability to offer farmers differentiated solutions to effectively and safely manage pests, boost crop yields, and enhance food security outcomes worldwide."

Norman Wu, Global Marketing Head Crop Protection Business Unit of CAC Nantong, said:" We are delighted to have reached such an important collaboration milestone with UPL Corp. This collaboration further solidifies CAC Nantong's dedication to continuous development in science and technology and demonstrates our long-term commitment in product innovation. Through this collaboration, CAC Nantong will be able to accelerate application of cyproflanilide globally. This advanced technology will allow growers to better protect their crops and achieve high yield, contributing to global food security."

Cyproflanilide is expected to be classified as a meta-diamide in IRAC's Group 30 list of compounds. The registration process for cyproflanilide is underway with approval expected in China in the near future. UPL Crop and CAC Nantong expect the first wave of registrations in various countries over the next 3 years.

About UPL Corp

UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp) is a leading global crop protection and biological solutions company defining the future through sustainable agriculture and a grower-first mindset. With a robust portfolio of holistic solutions, UPL Corp aims to create shared growth and prosperity for farming communities, agriculture, and our planet. As the largest of UPL Group's pureplay platforms, UPL Corp contributes to more than $5bn in annual revenue and is a leader in fostering collaboration through OpenAg® to develop advanced technologies for crop health and productivity.

About UPL Group

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agricultural products and solutions that cover the entire agrifood value chain. With annual revenue exceeding $6bn, the company is one of the largest agriculture companies worldwide, serving growers in more than 130 countries. UPL Group consists of four pure-play platforms that include UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp); UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions (SAS); Advanta Enterprises Ltd.; and UPL Specialty Chemicals Ltd. (USCL). Together, these platforms are dedicated to Reimagining Sustainability and driving progress in our food system through our innovative OpenAg® approach. To learn more about UPL, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About CAC Nantong

CAC Nantong is a China-based leading innovation-driven manufacturer and supplier of agrichemicals with broad global presence. Enabled by advanced technology, CAC Nantong specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing agrichemical products at large scale with competitive advantage. With strong commitment in R&D and green manufacturing, CAC Nantong strives to continuously enable our customers and growers to thrive via innovative products with highly effective protection on crops, contributing to the sustainable development of food security in the world. To learn more about CAC Nantong, please visit cacch.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Wechat Official Account "泰禾国际".

