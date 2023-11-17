UPL RANKED INDUSTRY LEADER IN THE DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY INDEX

  • Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) score places UPL as the highest-performing agrochemical company globally and in the top 1% of chemical companies worldwide

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL) ('UPL') a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has achieved a score of 76 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) powered by S&P Global Switzerland, outperforming the industry average of 24 and placing the company as the highest performing agrochemical company globally and in the top 1% of chemical companies worldwide.

This achievement demonstrates UPL's continued commitment to sustainability and harnessing the decarbonization potential of the agricultural industry. This year, the UN initiated SBTi and has validated and approved UPL's Science Based Targets. Over the last 3 years, UPL has reduced its carbon emissions by 21%, its water consumption by 40%, and its waste levels by 57%. UPL has also partnered with renewable energy companies to establish hybrid solar-wind energy power plants and increase its renewable energy usage to 30%.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO of UPL Group, said: "As we advance our mission to Reimagining Sustainability for farmers and food systems, we are taking bold steps to reduce our environmental impact, strengthen our social responsibility initiatives, and improve our governance practices – and we are proud that DJSI has recognized this. We remain focused on breaking new ground for our industry and look forward to progressing our sustainability initiatives as we get closer to our 2040 carbon-neutral commitment."

The DJSI is recognized as the world's most credible global sustainability ratings, featuring over 15,000 companies worldwide, and serves as the first non-financial performance benchmark for globally listed companies.

Notes to editors:

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL) (BSE: 512070) (LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitterInstagram and Facebook.

