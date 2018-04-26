Upland Software and Thavron Solutions Announce Alliance to Deliver More Flexible IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM)

Upland's ComSci solution helps shared services organizations like IT, manage and communicate the expense, quality, and value of the services they deliver to the enterprise through deeper cost transparency and control. Now combined with Thavron's consulting capabilities, organizations will significantly reduce cost and improve decision-making, based on real-time ITFM/TBM data, through more detailed, up-front strategy and more highly-tailored implementations based on unique customer need. The Upland-Thavron alliance will unite the companies' technology and strategy strengths to deliver a more flexible and responsive approach to ITFM/TBM.

"Our business is to help both outsourced service providers, such as Upland Software, and internal shared services providers drive value for their business," explains Nan Braun, CEO of Thavron Solutions. "This new venture brings together the best of our consultative capabilities and data algorithms with Upland's enterprise-class ComSci software and expert-driven approach to ITFM/TBM."

"Thavron is an industry leader in ITFM consultancy services," says Mounir Hilal, Chief Customer Officer and SVP of Project and IT Management at Upland Software. "Combined with our ComSci managed service approach to ITFM, we see this alliance as an opportunity to provide comprehensive strategic financial planning and technology consulting services to the ITFM/TBM arena, delivering the flexibility to meet the demands of today's complex business environments."

