Upland Software Enables End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Control in Latest Release of Ultriva Lean Execution Suite (LES)

Upland's Ultriva LES platform supports global manufacturers with a cloud-based supply chain platform that can be deployed through individual modules or as a fully integrated solution, enabling end-to-end visibility across extended enterprise value chains, improved collaboration, workflow-driven process execution, automated alerting, and comprehensive reporting. Ultriva LES modules include an electronic Kanban (e-Kanban) closed-loop system, a Collaborative Supply Portal (CSP), a Lean Factory Management (LFM), a Collaborative Demand Portal (CDP), and a Supplier Quality Management System (S-QMS).

"From Material Requirements Planning (MRP) and Kanban replenishment to discrete orders, seasonal demand items, and VMI/consignment inventory management, Upland's updated Ultriva CSP module provided Brunswick Boat Group and our supply chain partners with the tools we needed to quickly and cost effectively transition from individual actors responding to day-to-day supply chain disruptions to strategic partners managing responsive and adaptive enterprise value chains," said Matt Long, Director, Operations Information Systems & Technology at Brunswick Corporation.

Key benefits of this release include:

Better visibility, tracking, and control of VMI /consignment inventories, 'Supplier Promise Date' management workflows, and e-Kanban auto-resizing tools

/consignment inventories, 'Supplier Promise Date' management workflows, and e-Kanban auto-resizing tools Streamlined order management and order fulfillment with a new Oracle internal requisition/internal sales order (IR/ISO) integration point

In-bound supply chain process optimized through raw material supplier and third-party logistics (3PL) provider RFID tagging, and 1D and 2D barcode labeling

Improved compliance by suppliers through new item-master and supplier-master rules that enforce the entry of traceability data and document linking upon order shipment

Enhanced data security and service integrity from migrating to Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Streamlined user experience through modernized user interface, updated navigation pane, and configurable drag-and-drop dashboards

To learn more about Upland's Ultriva Lean Suite, register for the upcoming webinar on May 4, 2018, or visit https://uplandsoftware.com/ultriva/ to request a private demonstration.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

For more information, contact:

Media@uplandsoftware.com

833-UPLAND-1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upland-software-enables-end-to-end-supply-chain-visibility-and-control-in-latest-release-of-ultriva-lean-execution-suite-les-300634597.html

SOURCE Upland Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uplandsoftware.com

