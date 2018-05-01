Upland Software Enables Superior Customer Service and IT Support Through Upgraded Version of its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Management (KM) Solution

RightAnswers, Upland's cloud-based enterprise KM and self-service solution, delivers improved customer loyalty by providing relevant information across varied support channels including web, mobile, chat, and now third-party chatbot applications. Improved technology and growing demand has led to an increased adoption of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in the KM space. Upland's chatbot framework offers third-party vendors a better interaction with the RightAnswers platform to deliver an improved customer experience.

Computacenter, the leading independent provider of IT infrastructure services and a long-time user of Upland's RightAnswers KM solution, is an early adopter of this latest release. Through this partnership, the RightAnswers KCS® v6 Verified KM solution will help Computacenter provide self-service support to end-users, allowing them to fix their own issues and find answers to their questions.

"We're excited to use the great features of this release." said Ross London, Global Knowledge Manager for Computacenter. "It will help with Knowledge Management process adoption, sharing, and collaboration, whilst ensuring our knowledge managers have the best possible insights into customers' demands, helping us deliver world-class service."

"Today, knowledge managers are looking for ways to run more efficiently and to get more value out of their KM investment," explains Kevin Sequeira, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Upland Software. "This latest RightAnswers release is built on direct customer feedback and is focused on the improved customer service and support experience."

Key benefits of this release include:

Enhanced customer support capabilities by enabling third-party chatbot initiatives, which utilize robust REST API's and chatbot framework powered by RightAnswers knowledge

Improved productivity and agent workflow through upgraded Solution Manager portal

Greater visibility into key knowledge management indicators across the knowledge base and organization via better reporting functionality

Improved administrator enablement through expanded user and group management controls

Enriched user experience through easier sharing of solution documents as attachments, a streamlined archive process, improved multi-ticket handling, and improved search capabilities

More scalability through upgrades to the Salesforce.com and ServiceNow integrations, including certification for use with Kingston , ServiceNow's latest release

Visit RightAnswers at booth #1420 at Knowledge18 in Las Vegas May 7-10 to see the latest release. For more information or to schedule a meeting at Knowledge18, please submit a request. To learn more about RightAnswers or the industry's first knowledge-enabled professional services automation (PSA) solution, visit our webpage or request a live demonstration today.

KCS® is a service mark of the Consortium for Service Innovation™

