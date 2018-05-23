Upland Software Integrates Secure Cloud Fax Communications into its AccuRoute Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software, today announced the latest release of AccuRoute, its all-in-one software platform for enterprise-class secure capture and fax that automates document-driven workflows and streamlines business processes. This release features the integration of cloud fax capabilities, technology provided by Upland's recent acquisition of InterFAX, to eliminate the need for organizations to invest in fax infrastructure. New functional enhancements and additional security features also provide users and administrators with tools to increase productivity within a secure environment.
Upland's AccuRoute solution enables businesses to store and deliver information, and to work securely and efficiently across multiple devices and locations. This latest release gives users greater flexibility to define and communicate retention policies, increasing compliance awareness across the organization. It also improves the data protection of users' working documents; and advances business processes through expanded third-party integrations.
"New features in the AccuRoute release now provide customers with cloud fax capability and better protection of their sensitive data, adding to the simplicity, reliability, and compliance they have come to rely on," said Sean Nathaniel, CTO and SVP of Workflow Automation Solutions at Upland Software. "Organizations are able to capitalize on the benefits of automating their document-driven workflows and streamline their business processes."
"With Upland's new AccuRoute cloud fax integration, we can bridge the gap for our customers and offer them reduced infrastructure responsibility and anywhere-accessibility," said Rachel Weseman, DCMWare, Inc. "We love the fact that there are options for every enterprise level. Pairing AccuRoute with cloud fax options will allow our customers to focus on keeping their workflow options more about 'how,' and less about 'where'."
Key benefits of this release include:
- Additional secure distribution capability through cloud fax integration, eliminating the need for organizations to invest in fax infrastructure
- Increased protection from extending data encryption functionality to AccuRoute's in-application files at rest.
- Elimination of the need to manage server hardware upgrades and IT infrastructure updates through additional security features
- Promotion of compliance policies through more flexible document retention and expiration date communication
- Enhanced delivery through extended integrations with Concur, iManage, Microsoft SharePoint, and Upland's FileBound
- Improved usability through the support of non-PDF/TIF file types
About Upland Software
Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
