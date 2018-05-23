Upland Software Integrates Secure Cloud Fax Communications into its AccuRoute Solution

Upland's AccuRoute solution enables businesses to store and deliver information, and to work securely and efficiently across multiple devices and locations. This latest release gives users greater flexibility to define and communicate retention policies, increasing compliance awareness across the organization. It also improves the data protection of users' working documents; and advances business processes through expanded third-party integrations.

"New features in the AccuRoute release now provide customers with cloud fax capability and better protection of their sensitive data, adding to the simplicity, reliability, and compliance they have come to rely on," said Sean Nathaniel, CTO and SVP of Workflow Automation Solutions at Upland Software. "Organizations are able to capitalize on the benefits of automating their document-driven workflows and streamline their business processes."

"With Upland's new AccuRoute cloud fax integration, we can bridge the gap for our customers and offer them reduced infrastructure responsibility and anywhere-accessibility," said Rachel Weseman, DCMWare, Inc. "We love the fact that there are options for every enterprise level. Pairing AccuRoute with cloud fax options will allow our customers to focus on keeping their workflow options more about 'how,' and less about 'where'."

Key benefits of this release include:

Additional secure distribution capability through cloud fax integration, eliminating the need for organizations to invest in fax infrastructure

Increased protection from extending data encryption functionality to AccuRoute's in-application files at rest.

Elimination of the need to manage server hardware upgrades and IT infrastructure updates through additional security features

Promotion of compliance policies through more flexible document retention and expiration date communication

Enhanced delivery through extended integrations with Concur, iManage, Microsoft SharePoint, and Upland's FileBound

Improved usability through the support of non-PDF/TIF file types

