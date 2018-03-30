Upland Software Launches Industry's First Knowledge-Enabled Professional Services Automation (PSA) Solution

"Two thirds of TSIA's professional services members say improving KM could improve consultant productivity by 20% or more," explains John Ragsdale, Distinguished VP, Service Technology Research at TSIA. "So far, there have not been any products targeting KM for professional services – until now. Upland Software is clearly a pioneer in bringing KM to PSA. I've known both of Upland's products for years; they are both leaders in their field. Coming together with a unified solution for the PSA community demonstrates Upland's leadership in the market."

"As the professional services industry evolves, there is a growing trend to deliver fixed-bid, repeatable projects, which comprise 51%* of all PSA projects," says Kevin Sequeira, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Upland Software. "Bringing together these two best-of-breed applications is a significant step forward in helping organizations increase operational efficiency, and thereby profits."

KM-enabled PSA benefits include:

Enabling everyone to be a Subject Matter Expert (SME), where best practices information can be captured and shared across the organization, removing the need for the singular "expert" to support project delivery

Better equipping team members to follow corporate governance by accessing in-app contextual help on procedural questions related to a project execution lifecycle

Providing administrators with a toolkit of information about how the system is configured to support their business need, closing any information gaps that may arise in times of transition

For more information about KM-enabled PSA, please register for the April 11, 2018, webinar, "Channel Your Inner Knowledge and Increase Project Profitability," at: https://www.tsia.com/webinars/channel-your-inner-knowledge-and-increase-project. All attendees will receive a free copy of the TSIA research report: Knowledge Management for Professional Services: Leveraging Proven KM Best Practices from Support to Kickstart PS Knowledge Sharing.

For information about Upland Software's Tenrox solution, visit https://uplandsoftware.com/tenrox/; for information about Upland Software's RightAnswers platform, see https://uplandsoftware.com/rightanswers/.

* Source: http://blog.tsia.com/blog/the-time-has-come-for-professional-services-knowledge-management-what-i-heard-at-tsw

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leading provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software. Our family of applications enables users to manage their projects, professional workforce, and IT investments; automate document-intensive business processes; and effectively engage with their customers, prospects, and community via the web and mobile technologies. With more than 4,000 customers and over 450,000 users around the world, Upland Software solutions help customers run their operations smoothly, adapt to change quickly, and achieve better results every day. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

For more information, contact:

Media@uplandsoftware.com

833-UPLAND-1

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upland-software-launches-industrys-first-knowledge-enabled-professional-services-automation-psa-solution-300622159.html

SOURCE Upland Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uplandsoftware.com

